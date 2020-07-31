8 Reasons Universities Should Adopt Online Examination Systems

A lot of universities across the world are expanding their means far and wide.

Nowadays education is not only limited to walls of a classroom along with a whiteboard but it has extended to the fingertips of the people and all this is possible because of the advancements in technology.

Educational institutions are now using technology to make various types of processes for example payment of fees, admissions and the examinations to be available online so that overall process is streamlined and can be tracked very easily.

Using an online examination system is of immense importance nowadays.

Following are some of the reasons why universities should go with this particular option and adopt it in their daily procedures:

Online Examination Systems Help To Increase Security Of Exam Papers

With the help of online examination software, there will be a huge amount of flexibility and security to the whole process of examination.

Once all the questions will be uploaded the system will automatically shuffle all these questions and will provide a different sequence of questions to different students.

Hence, this concept is highly successful in minimizing the chances of cheating.

On the other hand, this concept is never possible in the paper-based examination because every student cannot have access to different kind of papers printed for him or her which leads to various kinds of malpractices.

Also, there is a possibility of paper getting leaked but all these kinds of risks are mitigated with the help of online examination systems.

Online Systems Promote Quick Processing Of Exam Results

If the online systems of examinations are implemented very well then it can you calculate the results very quickly and accurately.

On the other hand in the paper-based examinations, there are several steps involved in the whole process of evaluating the examinations.

Also, these kinds of processes are highly time-consuming and more prone to the errors made by humans.

The Need For Examination Centres Deminishes

With the help of online examination systems exams can be conducted from any location where the candidate is.

The surveillance procedure in the examination will be conducted with the help of a camera and a microphone.

In some specific and technical terms, this concept is also known as the concept of remote proctoring.

When the exams will be conducted in this way thousands of students can appear at the same time and there will be no need to spend any kind of money on accommodation and travel expenses.

This will also solve the problems on the behalf of University which they normally face in terms of scheduling the commissions across different kinds of examination centres, hiring invigilators, providing a high level of security to those centres and various other things.

So, this concept is a win-win situation for both the students as well as the university.

Online Exam Systems Cut Logistical Costs

In the online examination there is the least amount of logistics cost associated with it.

The whole process of examinations is managed with the help of technology.

It is highly beneficial to examine multiple candidates at different locations and is only possible with the help of remote proctoring.

The result processing can also be done online which will also minimize the overall cost associated with logistics.

On the other hand in the paper-based traditional examinations, the logistics related cost was very high because of several factors like examination centres, transportation of question papers and answer sheets and many more associated things.

Also, there had to be your presence of a proper system which could collect the answer sheets back from the examination centres to a centralized location where they will be evaluated further.

But in the online mode, there is no such step involved.

Providing Complete Compatibility In Subjective Examinations

This concept can also undertake various kinds of subjective exams very easily where the candidates will be required to write the answers in simple language in the space provided to them.

The online objective examinations can be very well managed with the help of facilities like speech to text, uploading of different images of diagrams which students have to draw on their answer sheets and various other associated things.

The examiners will be evaluating those effective answers easily without any kind of issue and they will be using the individual login.

The Overall Cost Of Examinations Is Significantly Reduced

The online examination system is highly flexible and the cost of the examination per candidate with the help of this concept arranges between Rs.10-40.

On the other hand in the paper-based examinations, the cost per candidate of the commission comes out to be near about Rs.400.

So, this concept is highly affordable as well as visible when it comes to choosing the conduct of the examination.

It Helps In Providing More Remote-Based Supervision

All kinds of examinations can be managed in the auto surveillance mode.

It means that there will be a web camera connected with the system of the student so that in case of any kind of malpractice system will automatically take the snapshot as a proof of the malpractice indulgence of the student.

Ultimately it will help in increasing the efficiency of the overall test and will ensure that students appear in the test honestly.

With the help of such systems, the examinations can be conducted very smoothly and the system will be able to keep the track of students reading the whole examination.

The Question Paper Generation Process Is Simple

With the help of online examination systems the question papers can be generated very easily and there will be reduced chances of leakage of paper.

There will be no logistical activities in comparison to the traditional examinations which is a very time-consuming and daunting task.

Hence, the examination can be conducted with a high level of security in this form.

The implementation of online examination systems will help to provide several benefits and has simplified the whole concept of conducting examinations for the universities.