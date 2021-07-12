99 Top UK Lifestyle Blogs [+ 51 New Entries For 2021]

Get Blogged have had the absolute pleasure of working with the amazing Bloggers behind these 150 Top UK Lifestyle Blogs.

Whether that’s through product reviews, social shoutouts or content placements, each Blogger has made this list because they create brilliant, original content on time, and on brief.

This UK Lifestyle Blogs list has been created to make it easier for you to discover top Bloggers whilst on your blogger outreach journey.

Supercharge your blogger outreach strategy with this list of 150 UK Lifestyle Blogs – download for free now.

Louise Rose

Louise Rose Railton is a young professional, living in York. Louise has blogged on a variety of websites for many years but decided to set up her own blog and share her own experiences. Louise is now a self-employed/freelance blogger and has worked with some amazing brands over the years.

Jodie Paterson

Jodie is a travel and lifestyle blogger based in Edinburgh. She has a UK lifestyle blog and a travel blog.

E.L. Feelgood’s Vintage

A lifestyle blogger based in Northern Ireland. Ellen loves writing about all things lifestyle with a vintage twist! She also loves writing about her parenting issues with her teenagers and sharing her love of making money.

My Dreamality

Yaya is a 30 something Mexican-American expat in the UK. My Dreamality was created as an outlet to document the transition, both practical and emotional of moving across continents but has evolved into a place dedicated to the joy a simple and happy life can bring us – no matter where you may find yourself in this vast world. If you’re looking for wanderlust inspiration, beauty tips, interiors, travel ideas, and to find a collection of all those little moments that sum up a joyful and happy life, then you’re in the right place.

She Might Be

Multi-award-winning plus size fashion and beauty blogger. Owner of She Might Be Magazine.

Romanovs Views

Kimberley mostly writes about lifestyle, beauty and fashion, and anything that inspires her to write unique content one or two times a week. She shares all of my reviews and posts across multiple social networks. Kimberley is 100% honest when writing reviews and what you see on the blog represents her honest opinions.

Christie’s Lifestyle

Christie is a UK blogger covering topics such as lifestyle, food, beauty and fashion as well as whatever makes her smile.

The Unconventional Gardener

A long-running gardening and eco-living blog.

Rugby Rep

Lifestyle & rugby blogger, living in Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, UK, and enjoying blogging and sharing messages socially about a variety of segments!

Futures

You will find all things parenting, travel and lifestyle related here as Bex shares her day to day life with reviews and competitions too.

Being Mrs. C

Mum to Little Miss C & Master C. Crochet addict, radio lover, crafter, runner, tea drinker, WI member, school governor, podcaster & Ladybird book collector.

Enchanted Pixie

Enchanted Pixie began back in 2010, I was a full-time Mama with three little girls at home. I began blogging to document our day-to-day life and also to give myself something creative to do. Now I work part-time on this blog while I homeschool my four kiddos.

Wannabe Princess

Debz is an office working, rose drinking, pretty dress wearing, body positive warrior currently living in Birmingham. From opinionated rants about size acceptance to shopping for a bargain and from nights out to crazy online dating stories – you’ll read about it all here!

Inside Laura’s Head

Hi, I’m Laura, a blogger from Rastrick, West Yorkshire, with pink hair and a strong belief that Leopard Print is neutral. I’m a big fan of travel, preferring to go it solo rather than in a group-mostly because my love for stopping every four paces to take a photo can annoy other people a fair bit. I’m on a mission to see as much of the world as I can, starting with cities, with an aim to have visited at least one city in forty countries by my fortieth birthday. So far I’ve done twelve countries, with a further ten planned for 2019, including some very exciting long-haul destinations.

Oh Just My Little Blog

Hello, I’m Kimberley, an Early Years teacher, new wife, mama-to-be, and blogger. I love baking, reading, knitting, exploring, and being cosy at home (yes you read it right, 28 not 72!). I share recipes, wedding planning tips, random musings and as well as documenting our adventures, big and small.

Spooky Mrs Green

Catherine Green: ghostbuster, author, mother and wife. My ghosts lurk within the human mind; my supernatural creatures are loud and proud. As the pagan housewife, I blog about lifestyle, family, the world of books, and of course, my favourite pastime, ghost hunting. I also blog about my adventures in British shamanism and witchcraft, and holistic health and well-being.

Alicia S

Alicia is a pro marketing and PR assistant…and part-time blogger from Hampshire. She’s currently wandering through her 20s as a recent graduate who landed an amazing first-time job…while also dreaming of just dropping everything and moving to some hot and exotic country. She love all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related…but also spends hours nestled in bed creating dream shopping baskets…then deleting them.

My Thrifty Life

Very thrifty full-time lifestyle blogger and magazine writer with a Masters in lifestyle promotion studies.

Chelsea Elizabeth

Lifestyle, Slimming World, Beauty, Baking, Cooking, Home Decor, Dogs and everything in between.

All About U

Blogger • Copywriter • Mum of two.

The Writing Greyhound

Lorna is a blogger and freelance writer/editor. She’s a Creative & Professional Writing graduate and a content writer by day, currently living in my hometown of Kettering, Northamptonshire, England. I’m a firm believer in love, Harry Potter, vanilla lattes, and the Oxford comma.

No Safer Place

I am a 24 year old lifestyle blogger and YouTuber. I particularly enjoy talking about disabilities, mental health, beauty and books.

My Real Fairy

Lifestyle and parenting blogger based in the south coast of England with 2 school-aged children. Product and brand reviews, recipes and travel adventures are a favourite area of the blog and popular with followers.

Mumma And Her Monsters

I’m a family and lifestyle blogger from the east coast of England with 4 kids and a husband.

A Creative Life

I’m a Mum and Nan, aged 52, love blogging and writing reviews. I have been growing my blog over the last year after giving up my full time job to do something I love. Love crafts, cooking, reading, time with my grands and family life. Happy to review all items and products.

Craft With Cartwright

I am Ruth Cartwright and I help women become Modern Homemakers, so that they can feel happy with their work / life balance. I am a hardworking, fun loving mum to two boys aged 4 and 8. I combine working as freelance designer and blogger with teaching high school Catering and Textiles. I am craftswoman at heart and love to design, make and have fun with my family. I am a vegetarian and a coeliac.

Mordue’s Fit 4 Life

I’m Stephen Mordue – dad, partner, son, lecturer, and musician. Living at the intersection of mind, soul, and body. The world around me is of constant fascination. Whether it’s stimulating my mind with books, connecting with ‘the inside’ through meditation, or pushing my body through running it’s all about creating well being through a positive productive lifestyle.

Formidable Joy

I’m a 28 year old writer/adventurer/rockstar enthusiast. I’ve been running my lifestyle blog for around seven years now and cover all topics including book and music reviews, love and dating advice, monthly playlists and more.

Whisky And Milkshakes

We are Simon and Charlotte over at Whisky and Milkshakes and we blog about all aspects of our lives and as a couple blogging we believe we stand out from the crowd.

Every New Me

I’m a 40-something wife, mother, and freelancer. I write, edit, and proofread other people’s work – including blog posts and articles – for a living then write for my own blogs for fun. I have two blogs, a book blog that’s been going about three years and gets around 1,500 visits a month, and a lifestyle blog that I started three months ago that gets about 750 visits a month (and rising). I like life, and writing about it – cooking, travel, beauty, health and books.

Tales From Mamaville

Blogger, Freelance writer, Work-at-Home-Mum. Writing about parenting and lifestyle on my blog Tales from Mamaville.

The Weekly Insider

An award winning professional lifestyle blogger and social media influencer.

Lylia Rose

Victoria is a full time blogger in the UK who loves to write about family lifestyle, money, business, healthy living, home and garden across three blogs!

Savvy In Somerset

I’m Fiona Hawkes and I write at Savvy in Somerset.com, a personal finance that covers all things money saving, money making and making the most of the cash you have. From saving on household bills to finding the best deals on luxury holidays Savvy in Somerset encourages readers to think more positively when it comes to their finances.

Me, Annie Bee

Attempting to navigate my way through life and swiftly heading toward middle age, I write to keep my brain working. I naturally write in a light-hearted and humorous way but after YEARS of education, I am more than capable of writing in a more informed and serious style, if required…

Mastering You

Hi, I blog about personal finance and frugal living which was inspired by my experience of being in debt and my debt-free journey. I share ways to make extra money and live a savvy life. More people should talk about money and then fewer people would feel embarrassed to talk about debt.

One Frazzled Mum

I am a single mum to an 11 year old daughter. At One Frazzled Mum I indulge in my passion for creative writing as well as lifestyle posts to ensure my blog has something for everyone.

Ojo’s World

Middle aged mum of 3 boys, 2 on the autistic spectrum. I write about anything and everything that takes my fancy.

Up Your Vlog

I’m 25 years old and live in the city of London.

Plus Minus Magazine

PlusMinus Magazine is a London-based lifestyle publication for milennial women who want to live well.

Mother Geek

I’m a sleep-deprived mum living in Manchester. I blog about our family, lifestyle, home, travel, adventures and technology.

Kate On Thin Ice

Award-winning writer, blogger and influencer writing for a predominantly female audience. Topics include parenting, inspirational stories, fashion, interiors, well-being and anything that helps women glide through the seasons of life with balance.

Rhian Westbury

My blog is a lifestyle blog covering beauty, travel, music and lifestyle.

Luv And Lifestyle

I live in Birmingham where I am a freelancer. I started blogging over five years ago and although I entered the blogging world as a book blogger I have now founded Luv and Lifestyle which features a range of topics including Fashion and accessories, Interiors and Gluten free foodie.

Love From, Florence Grace

I am a Social Media Consultant, freelance journalist and blogger and the founder and editor of Love from… magazine. I talk about all things girl power, body positivity, relationships and careers!

The Newby Tribe

I am a 40 something stay at home mum of 2, after having been a teacher and a Headteacher for over 10 years. I blog about parents of primary aged children who are looking to rediscover themselves now the kids are in school, with a good peppering of lifestyle and parenting ideas as well.

A Testing Time

Enjoys writing! Has a passion for beauty, lifestyle and home renovations!

Jane’s World

Jane’s World is a place where my zest for family life, cooking, travel, and love of all things Disney combine in one happy spot!

Make Eat Repeat

I am vegan food & lifestyle blogger, who loves food, cruelty free makeup, interior design and music. Not in that order.

With Love From Lou

Louise is a blogging mum of 2 from Nottinghamshire. She enjoys writing about a whole host of things from fashion and beauty to home and lifestyle, and everything in between.

Wag The Dog UK

Wag The Dog UK is what happens when a mad crazy dog person turns an obsession into a profession. Working side by side with her dog Maggie makes the best office space ever.

Whimsical Mumblings

I’m Sarah! I am a Wife & a Mama to 2 little monkeys, a boy and a girl. I love to share inspirational & motivational content, and encourage us all to express ourselves and get creative!

Cascade Of Colour

Cascade of Colour is a UK Male Lifestyle blog delving in to the world of Mens Fashion and Grooming, Food, Music, Design, Tech and Travel.

Glam Glitz Gloss

London and Kent based Beauty and Lifestyle Blogger. I also cover Interiors, Food and Drink, Dating and Travel.

Lukeosaurus And Me

Rachael (Ray) lives in England, slap bang on the border of Surrey and Hampshire. She writes about family life, such as crafts, recipes and parenting wins – or more likely, fails. She also writes about life’s little quirks, such as budgeting, home life, fashion, make up and much more.

Emma Drew

Emma is a personal finance blogger based in the UK. As well as the blog, Emma has over 82k social media followers and a weekly column in Love It! magazine. The blog attracts 103k page views every month. EmmaDrew.Info has won the UK’s best money making blog for the past two years running.

Faded Spring

Multi Award Winning Fashion, Lifestyle And Travel Blogger Who Lives A Colourful Life And Isn’t Afraid To Share It. Part Time Mermaid And Unicorn At Weekends, With A Passion For Cruelty Free Beauty & Fashion, Vegan & Vegetarian Food And Trying New Things. Key Blog Topics Including Dating & Relationships, Hotel & Restaurant Reviews, Food & Drink, Travel, Fashion, Lifestyle, Mental Health and Social Issues.

Gina Kay Daniel

I’m Gina, a 25-year-old Copywriter from Liverpool, England. I have a degree in English and Film from Manchester Metropolitan University, and I love photography and reading. My site is dedicated to everything I love, so expect some opinions, rants, reviews and much more.

Life Of Emma X

New Forest Blogger. Lifestyle, Foodie and Travel Blogger.

The B Man & The L Girl

Eco warrior and wannabe political protestor. Home educator. Lover of knowledge. Maker of soap and business owner of Essex Soap Box.

Ruth Writes

Liverpool based lifestyle blogger, specialising in beauty, skincare, spa reviews and food.

Mattie Lacey-Davidson

I have been blogging since January 2012, discussing all the topics that fascinate me. I write about all things lifestyle such as travel, food & drink, fitness & health, fashion & beauty, film, music and popular culture; as well as the more serious subjects concerning politics, feminism, racism, LGBTQIA, religion, world issues and modern life.

Real, Not Ideal

My name is Daniella, and I am a lifestyle blogger. My main goal has always been to connect with people in ways they typically don’t connect with. I am always honest with my followers about what my life is like and the content I produce. My blog is my analytical online diary where I take what I know and love and place it where everyone can see.

Girly Gabble

Hiya! I’m Lozza, another blogger trying to make a difference and spread positivity! I have a combined following across all my platforms of roughly 10,000 women from all over the world. I would love to partner with brands to help promote anything including fashion, beauty, health and anything that women aged between 17-50 may be interested in.

A Life of Lovely

Hello! I’m a blogger living in Somerset, UK. My blog is my passion and I love working on new projects on a variety of subjects.

Our Life on Sea

Personal blog talking about everything we feel passionate about. Lifestyle, health, food, DIY, Lego, books, positivity etc.

The Crazy Ammi Blog

A South-Asian based in London who absolutely loves everything parenting, beauty and lifestyle. A knack for a quirky lifestyle and getting on board with all kinds of adrenaline-pumping adventures.

Lolita Bonita

I am a petite half French half English country bumpkin turned cosmo girl. In my little corner of the web I talk about all that I enjoy in life – this mainly involves stuffing my face (90% of the time with cheese) and seeing the world. I am a huge lover of music and scented candles and you will often find me at a concert, restaurant or cosied up in my mermaid blanket! I am also a supporter of looking after our beautiful planet #ecowarrior.

Expat Life With Chickenruby

British expat, Mother to 5 adults, aged 19-30. 4th year living in Dubai and UK with her cat, dog and sometimes her husband. Spent 4 years in South Africa.

Jenna Suth

26 years old, based in the North of Scotland. A love for beauty and fashion and a Bride to be in July 2018. I’m a Slimming World/Healthy Eating enthusiast and New Home Owner.

Saloca in Wonderland

Liverpool based lifestyle blogger, talking all things food, skincare, local adventures, books and more, with a gin in one hand and a pair of Mouse ears on her head.

My Money Cottage

My main blog, My Money Cottage, focuses on family finances & helping people to live their best life on a budget. I also run a number of other blogs alongside this.

My Lavender Tinted World

I’m a lifestyle blogger based in Sheffield, UK. My topics tend to range from food to books, travel to beauty. I like to make my posts reflective of who I am as a person, and find that it has been best to not focus on one niche area.”

Mummy Matters

Mummy Matters is a magazine-style blog focusing on family life (the good and the bad), days out, crafts, travel, style, food, health and beauty. If it’s a part of our lives, it’s in the blog.

Christina Acha

A chronic worshipper with a DIY spirit, after a near death experience I started my journey to living a purposeful life.

Jade’s Journey

I’m a mum of 2 living in the north of England. My blog is lifestyle and parenting. My ambition is to become a mental health nurse and writer.

Karen’s World

I’m a blogger/writer with 3 children and 10 grandchildren, we all live close to each other at the seaside. I review a variety of places, shops, gifts, just about anything. I go off for travels in my campervan with the cat, Peaches. My blog and website is all about my world and what happens.

Charli B

London living Beauty, Lifestyle and Family blogger.

Sophies Choice

A lifestyle and fitness blogger, living out her countryside dream in a cute little cottage. Lover of Gin & Tonic, her cats and smashing out a good gym session. Passionate about writing and photography.

Serenity You

I am a 33 year old married mum with three kids aged 13, 8 and 7. I liked to blog about family and lifestyle. I also do reviews and hold giveaways.

Jenny in Neverland

I’m Jenny, a 25 year-old lifestyle blogger from Essex. I cover a wide variety of topics from book reviews, mental health, product reviews, travel, Disney, Formula 1 and more. There’s clearly no limit to my interests! Aside from blogging, I love watching TV series, cooking, gaming and Yoga.

Eleanor Graceful

A 28-year-old, Lifestyle, Travel and Food blogger with an incurable wanderlust. I love nothing more than getting my thoughts published and having new experiences.

Blogs by FA

UK lifestyle blogger who loves to travel, dine out and explore different horizons of life.

A Seat with Shay

I am a London Living Fashion lover, documenting my personal style, London hot spots, products I’m loving and general life advice.

Daily Waffle

Blogging for over seven years now on various sites. This is now my main one, which really does have something for everyone. We welcome guest writers to come and catch the writing bug too!

Morgan M Woods

Personal finance, food and lifestyle blogger.

Kirstiekins Blogs

I am a London based blogger that loves food, travel, books and pretending I know how to adult.

Diary Of The Evans Crittens

A family lifestyle blog featuring travel, style, home, money, food, beauty, toys, entertainment, books, health, craft and more.

Renovation Bay-Bee

I’m Steph. I want to ‘renovate’ our lives from top to toe! Follow us on our adventures as we aim to change and improve our lives in as many ways as possible. From exploring the world around us to the four walls we live in! I blog about interiors and family lifestyle, with 3 children aged 14 and twins 9.

Sunshine And Rain

I am a blogger based in Liverpool, with two active websites. My Debt Diary is a place for me to share my journey to becoming debt free, adding posts filled money failures, tips and advice along the way. Sunshine and Rain is a lifestyle blog which allows me to chat with my readers about everything from my wedding planning to my health and fitness goals and everything in between.

Its Kelle’s Space

Writer, Blogger and Content Creator based in London.

The Geordie Grandma

50+, married with 2 children and 1 grandson. I blog about my travels, my grandson, health, beauty, being a vegetarian, and basically anything that interests me. I live in the North East of England.

The Yorkshire Dad Of Four

I am a daddy to four girls and together with my wife we live in rural North Yorkshire. I enjoy an active lifestyle, running walking and generally being outside with my family and the dogs. I am also a very keen photographer, something I used to get paid to do! I blog about life as a dad, running, walking, dogs, days out, photography and current affairs.

Daisarella

I’m a 27 year old lifestyle blogger from Bedfordshire, a mum to a little girl, a well cultured and travelled female, and an absolute foodie! I love writing my views on different life experiences, products and brands. Writing is my passion, and sharing my thoughts to other women is what I love doing!

A Beautiful Space

Hi. I am an interior, well-being, fashion, travel and beauty and lifestyle blogger at A Beautiful Space ( I also own 3 more high DA blogs).

Skinny Spending

I am a money saving and lifestyle blogger and parent to 4 year old daughter. I write about money saving in all aspects of my life including parenting, groceries, beauty and generating a side income.

The Story Of Ashleigh Davis

Hi! I’m Ashleigh and I have been running The Story of Ashleigh Davis for nearly 3 years. I make sure to cover everything from Relationships, Lifestyle, & Travel.

So, there you have it. A curated list of 99 top UK lifestyle blogs (+ be sure to download the list that contains the entire list of 150 lifestyle blogs) to make your blogger outreach journey easier.

