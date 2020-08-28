A Breath Of Fresh Business Air

Brother and sister team Emeka and Ifeyinwa run Chuku’s the first Nigerian Tapas bar kicking off the … [+] SmallBiz100 Chukus

Fresh air has been a fairly important thing this last six months… distancing, daily exercise and safety has meant that a breath of fresh air has been more important than ever! That same wind is blowing through the entrepreneurial community of the UK with a boom in new start-ups – a gust of new business that is breathing life into communities and the economy.

Figures from the Centre for Entrepreneurship show that there was a record growth in start-ups in June this year, growing a huge 47%. After a period of decline as lockdown hit, it seemed that creativity, entrepreneurship and ambition actually started to find its way to the fore again. This may be driven by a necessity to create income due to lost work opportunities from the pandemic, or by those turning a side hustle into a proper business with the extra time they had on furlough, or perhaps those working at home found the time to reflect and realise their dream of starting out on their own. Whatever the reason, there is a glimmer of hope here that we need to build on if we are going to recover both economically and as communities.

Despite the phenomenal pressures put on small businesses throughout COVID-19, it is often in this community that I see the most hope. The natural inclination of entrepreneurs to be optimistic is a profound tonic to the challenges we face. Nowhere do I see this more than in the SmallBiz100, announced today by Small Business Saturday.

Imagine, on the cusp of recession, with many workers still on furlough, and an uncertain winter coming, taking 100 businesses from around the country and celebrating their success and sharing their courage – this is what Small Business Saturday is doing in the 100 days running up to the “big day” itself on the 5th December.

Through these stories we can find ideas to implement in other businesses, an infectious enthusiasm for continuing and tackling challenges, and a community of support that the small business sector has always been rightly famed for.

Take A Wee Pedal, the cycle tour and wellbeing day business from Edinburgh, that is back up and making the most of that fresh air post lockdown! Whilst keeping a social distance, customers can discover Edinburgh by bicycle, whilst keeping fit and being kind to the environment. Founder Leanne Farmer did not give up hope during lockdown but turned her enthusiasm to servicing key workers’ bicycles and lending out her fleet to essential workers.

Entrepreneurs and hospital workers David and Alice Deanie developed this family focused product Around The Box

Look also at Around the Box, founded by husband and wife team David and Alice Deane. The “Box” is full of puzzles and games and activities for all ages to do together, founded to help families that were in hospital with children receiving medical treatment. Alice is a nurse and David a magician and “Giggle Doctor”, so over lockdown 13 hospitals received boxes for children and families to enjoy.

Like many small businesses, these guys did not stop because of the pandemic; they rethought, shifted, adapted and kept moving forward. Like Flint Barbers, vegan barbershop in Nottingham, who of course had to shut during lockdown, small businesses are now fighting back. Flint opened up again with a new outdoor space to allow customers to feel safe and distanced, focusing like small businesses do on the customer experience.

There is no shortage of stories of resilience, strength, courage and hope. Small businesses will be at the core of the recovery, providing employment, essential services and innovation to drive a growing economy.

We can all play our part by supporting them. There are many ways we can all show up for small businesses. It could be as little as Eating Out to Help Out; you could get £5 back from Amex’s Shop Small offer running all summer; or you can simply support your local small businesses and traders in your every day life, looking at the businesses that drive your community and giving them a bit of extra love in the coming months.

We would be lost without small businesses. There is a fresh breeze blowing through the business community and it needs our help to carry it on its way. Let’s make sure we do.

