Breaking
Home Technology A Dying Star Fades Away Before Hubble’s Very Eyes
Technology

A Dying Star Fades Away Before Hubble’s Very Eyes

written by Forbes December 7, 2020
A Dying Star Fades Away Before Hubble’s Very Eyes

All stars, even our Sun, will someday eventually die.

Upon exhausting their core’s nuclear fuel, Sun-like stars die in a predictable fashion.

The core contracts, forming white dwarfs, which heats and illuminates the blown-off outer layers, creating planetary nebulae.

These nebulous remnants persist for ~20,000 years, experiencing slow, gradual changes.

After 20 years of Hubble observations, however, the Stingray Nebula appears doubly special.

MORE FOR YOU

First, it’s faded away tremendously, becoming far less luminous.

Second, the shells of gas are contracting and diffusing, appearing less crisp.

These changes are unprecedented, but different elemental signatures reveal clues.

Nitrogen and hydrogen emissions substantially decreased, but oxygen emissions plummeted almost a thousandfold.

This is driven by the central star’s temperature changes: rising from ~22,000 K to ~60,000 K previously, and now dropping rapidly.

At 50,000 K, oxygen loses two electrons, getting doubly ionized, emitting a brilliant green glow.

This hints at a recent burst of fusion: where helium in a shell around the core ignited, illuminating the surroundings.

With that burst over, the nebula fades as the central engine cools.

Additionally, the gas contracts instead of expanding: something never previously observed.

This planetary nebula could disappear entirely — a first — perhaps in merely 20-30 years.

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Go Chromebook? After Ransomware Attack, ‘Do Not Use’...

Is A Data Breach Lurking In Your Software...

This Week In XR: Big Music Makes Big...

Razer Unveils Upgraded Hammerhead True Wireless Pro

NPS: A Misleading Metric For B2B In Unprecedented...

Apple Turns On Secret iPhone Feature

Could Dark Energy Wind Up Destroying The Universe?

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Finally Sees HBO Max Embracing...

My Final Letter To Tony Hsieh

Nine Architectural Principles To Consider Before Building An...

At Blck VC, Under 30 Investors Frederik Groce...

Cambridge Audio Updates Its True Wireless Earbuds With...

Redesigning The Talent Experience For The Future Of...

Future Of Intimacy: Sex Bots, Virtual Reality, And...

Apple Dominates Microsoft In MacBook Pro Vs Surface...

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s Legacy, From Tech Leaders...

Samsung’s Serious Cyber Monday Deals Will Cause Problems...

Apple M1 Chip Rules? Latest Intel ‘Tiger Lake’...

Android Circuit: New Samsung Galaxy Details, Black Friday...

Samsung’s Serious Black Friday Deals Will Cause Problems...

Leave a Comment