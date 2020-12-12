Breaking
A Great New First-Person Shooter Port Just Released On Nintendo Switch

written by Forbes December 12, 2020
A Great New First-Person Shooter Port Just Released On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has one thing going for it that has been traditionally pretty limited on past Nintendo consoles: Quite a few first-person shooters are playable on the system. Most of these are ports—we still don’t have a new Metroid FPS or anything resembling GoldenEye.

Still, it’s not like the situation on Wii U, where most big third-party FPS games were simply nonexistent for Nintendo gamers. While we still don’t have the biggest FPS franchise on Switch—Activision probably has little reason to port Call Of Duty, which might be too twitchy to work well on the console—there are a lot more shooters to choose from these days if your main gaming platform is Switch.

Now, one of 2020’s most popular shooters is available on the Nintendo Switch. DOOM Eternal—which isnt “new” in that it’s been out on other platforms since March, but is new to Switch—launched today and, by all accounts, is a very good port. It’s rocking an 80% over at Metacritic, which isn’t bad at all, and some are saying it’s better than the DOOM port, which was already (mostly) pretty good.

Here’s the trailer:

DOOM Eternal is out now on Nintendo Switch for $59.99. It’s cheaper on platforms where it’s been out for some time, and it’s free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The game was, unfortunately, pretty much snubbed at the Game Awards this year, which is a shame. Oh well. You can’t really worry too much about which games win and which games lose, only which ones you love to play.

