A Guide to Nailing Your Communications with Customers

All communication with clients needs to match the brand that you have set up for your wider company.

Having worked so hard on your brand and your reputation to that point, you need to make sure that your communication is cohesive too.

Let’s take a look at some of the things you can do to ensure that you nail any interactions you might have here.

Pick a Tone for Your Copy

One of the first things you need to do is establish a tone of voice for the copy across the brand.

Having this established from the beginning of your brand will be a massive help later down the line.

Much of this can be established simply be thinking about who your target demographic is.

For example, if you are trying to appeal to an older generation, you might use more formal language, whereas copy for millennials and younger might use more slang.

The sooner you can find this constant tone, the sooner you can make sure it is expressed in multiple parts of your copy.

This means that you will be able to push out consistent language across the entire business.

No matter whether you are writing new content for the site or for a note to a customer, you need to make sure that there is a cohesive tone of voice.

Create Engaging Content

Next, you need to make sure that your content is engaging so your customers want to interact with the brand.

Whether you are coming up with the best email subject lines for your mailers, or you are trying to come up with some sort of fun competition, it needs to be something that you know people will want to engage with.

Of course, this might take a bit of trial and error to get right.

If you feel like a Facebook competition is not getting the traffic and the likes that you would want, it might be a better idea to consider moving it to another platform like Instagram.

Likewise, if no-one is really interacting with your social media posts, you are going to have to switch things up a little bit.

Communication with customers is a two-way street.

You need to make sure that you are incredibly open and happy to talk with them about a variety of different things.

Offer them various types of content and see what they go for the most.

Likewise, you might want to ask them what they would like to see from you as a brand and a content creator.

By opening these dialogues with them and launching the conversation, you are going to be in a much better position for meeting the needs of your customers.

Standardise Across Staff

It is important that your staff knows what is required of them when they are answering messages or creating marketing for the brand.

You have spent all this time developing engaging content with a clear tone of voice behind it, so now you need to make sure that it is going to be used correctly.

One idea you could look into is creating a style guide for copy.

This means that any new staff member who goes to work in one of these areas knows exactly what is expected of them if they have to speak on behalf of the brand.

You can detail what would be appropriate and what would maybe not be the best.

For example, you should consider whether or not you want to use emojis in messages to customers.

While they might work fine for wider social media posts, a direct message with an emoji might not be the most appropriate.

No matter who is answering the messages or comments from a customer, it needs to be with the same professional and friendly tone.

The sooner that you can pinpoint what the standard language might be, and how you can best relay this to your staff, the sooner you can begin to confidently communicate with your customers.

Nail That Communication

A brand always needs to be able to speak to its customers clearly and with the best attitude.

No-one wants to approach a business that is known for having bad customer service.

No matter what, you need to make sure that you are going to be able to speak to your customers confidently and deliver them the answers to any questions that they might have.

You need to make sure that you have a standard for your business communications set out, and you also need to make sure that all staff are prepared to adhere to these standards.

It is time that you overhauled your communications, and turn yourself into a brand that your customers love to interact with.

Start making changes as soon as you can!