A Guide to Using Celebrities to Promote Your Business

A company can use a celebrity to promote its business. A celebrity endorser is a famous person who endorses a company’s product in an advertisement, on television or radio, at public appearances, and through social media platforms.

Reasons Why Companies Hire Celebrities for Promoting a Business

Celebrities Influence Consumers to Buy

The primary reason companies hire celebrities is that when an individual sees their favourite celebrity wearing or using a particular product, they are more likely to purchase the product themselves.

Other consumers may also think that using the same product as their favourite celebrity gives them some shared characteristics with the celebrity. Thus, improving themselves and their daily experience.

Celebrities Help Build Positive Reputation

The consumer believes that if a famous person uses a particular product or service, it must be of high quality. Since they want to emulate that celebrity, they will buy the product themselves.

Celebrities Help Companies Gain More Publicity and Brand Awareness

Hiring a celebrity endorser helps companies gain publicity through their products’ appearances in popular media such as movies and television shows. The company can work with celebrity endorsers to raise awareness of their brand, which is necessary because of the many competing brands in the marketplace.

Celebrities Help a Company’s Bottom Line

Since consumers are more likely to purchase products and services promoted by a celebrity, the company makes more money. Celebrities can help gain higher sales and profits, which is helpful for the company and its employees.

Tips on Using Celebrities to Promote a Business

1. Celebrities Should be a Good Fit for the Company’s Brand

Once you have chosen a celebrity endorser, make sure that they fit your brand. For example, if you were selling skateboard shoes or edgy denim clothing, young actors would likely be a good match for your target market. On the other hand, if you are selling kids’ products and apparel, you may want to reach out to celebrity moms, dads, and their kids as endorsers.

2. Celebrities Should Align with the Company’s Message and Goals

Not all celebrities will align with your company. This is especially true if you are selling something they do not use, do not need, or perhaps even think negatively about. For example, an actress known for her strong feminism in Hollywood might not be an excellent choice to represent a brand like Budweiser beer because these brands are generally associated with pleasures and men. Professional athletes and public personalities who don’t smoke would also make poor choices for promoting cigarette companies.

3. Look at the Celebrity’s Social Media Following

Check the celebrity’s social media following as well as their reach and influence on social media. A large number of social media followers isn’t the only determining factor of the successful use of a particular celebrity. Even if your chosen celebrities have a lot of followers, you still need to think about whether the celebrity’s following is a good fit for your company and products. For example, hiring a boy band with a large number of teenage social media followers would be a good fit if your product is targeted toward the same market.

4. Celebrities Need Social Media Expertise

Celebrities who are social media influencers can make great endorsers because these types of celebrities understand how to use social media platforms effectively. Make sure that any celebrity endorser for your business has a strong social media following and knows how to use the platform successfully.

5. Be Prepared to Pay Top Dollar

Celebrities can be very expensive. To get a celebrity with a large social media following, you may have to pay a lot of money for their advertising efforts. If another company has already paid the celebrity for promoting their products or services, then expect to offer more if you want them on board.

6. Exhaust Different Efforts to Reach the Celebrity

Contacting a celebrity can be very challenging. That’s why companies should explore various venues to reach the desired celebrity. You can try contacting them through their personal assistants and managers, celebrity stylists, social media influencers who know the celebrity personally, and probably some school friends of the celebrity. Booking Agent Info also shares a helpful resource entitled How to Contact Any Celebrity, which can guide you on how to get in touch with the celebrity of your choice.

Conclusion

When choosing a celebrity endorser, it is important to remember that not all celebrities are suitable for every company or product. It would be best if you looked for celebrities who are interested in your industry, have similar values or lifestyles as your target customers, and align with the company’s goals. If you don’t do this properly, you can end up selecting an endorser with very little influence over potential consumers who buy the product.

It is also important to note that promoting the business with celebrities is just one of the many marketing approaches companies should consider. The use of celebrity endorsers shouldn’t be treated as a cure-all for advertising or promotion efforts. They should be treated as a part of a well-rounded brand promotion strategy in order to make the best impact on consumers and promote business growth effectively.