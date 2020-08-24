A Halal Vitamin Company Fighting Global Malnutrition

Dr. Saimah Arshad introduces Salaam Nutritionals for both the young and old. Photo Credit: Hila Hamidi

For many, choosing the right vitamin can be tricky. That feeling is compounded if you’re a conscious Muslim trying to follow the Halal dietary restrictions to avoid alcohol and pork derivatives along with any meat products from animals not slaughtered according to Islamic guidelines. Pharmacist Saimah Arshad noticed this gap as she went through her training. “I would come across many parents telling me that their children weren’t growing because they were picky eaters and they couldn’t take any vitamins on the market because they were big tablets, contained gelatin, had too many allergens and chemicals, or were chalky,” she explains. Dr. Arshad would get this complaint all the time and knew there was a niche that needed to be filled so she started researching ways on how to make vitamins fun, nutrient rich, halal, and easy to consume. Her solution: develop a line of high quality gummy vitamins for her company Salaam Nutritionals that are fun and tasty to consume.

After Dr. Arshad identified the large void in the market that was not catering to Muslims, Jews, or other families with allergy and dietary restrictions, she began to research and found a manufacturer to partner with who was willing to create an incomparable supplement line. She initially built the vitamin line with children in mind and came up with the idea of creating a Halal and Kosher gummy vitamin—something that at the time simply didn’t exist.

Being the only female Muslim CEO in the vitamin and supplement industry with a doctorate degree who has the scientific knowledge to create supplements with patients in mind, Dr. Arshad is a pioneer. She realizes that the Muslim community is a diverse audience with unique needs which often gets ignored or abandoned and therefore is even more dedicated in her efforts.

“As a Muslim founder, I am regularly educating my peers and others about “Halal” – what constitutes halal and what its significance is to the Muslim consumer. With the unexpected spread of the novel coronavirus, I see an alarming number of e-commerce supplement companies that seem to have formed overnight. Many founders have no medical background and seem to be making dangerous claims about the effectiveness of their products. As a healthcare professional who aims to be accessible to my audience, I regularly make videos and posts on social media to raise awareness on various health topics in an easy to understand manner to the point that I want my customers to know that being healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive,” Dr. Arshad elaborates. She prides herself in allowing the customers to help her direct the path of Salaam Nutritionals. Due to her customer feedback, she expanded the line to include adult supplements.

At the moment, Dr. Arshad uses a one-for-one giving model that encourages visiting the communities Salaam Nutritionals they impact. This allows them to donate vitamins to medical groups around the world. Being a socially responsible company is important to Dr. Arshad and she is doing her part in helping solve malnutrition in children around the world.

“With every bottle sold on our website we donate a high dose Vitamin A drop to a child in need. A single Vitamin A drop given once every 4-6 months has been researched and identified to have profound positive effects on a child’s immune system. To date, we are proud to say we have donated over 20,000 drops to children in countries such as Afghanistan, Colombia, Palestine, and Rwanda through our implementing partners. I want people to know they are supporting a company who not only cares about the wellbeing of their customers but the wellbeing of children around the world who may not otherwise have access to any medical care. Long after I am gone, I am hopeful through these vitamin drops distributed by Salaam Nutritionals children are able to live a healthy life free of infection and health disparities,” Dr. Arshad explains.

