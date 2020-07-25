A ‘Halo Infinite’ Delay May Do More Good Than Harm For Microsoft

Halo Infinite

343

Debate is still raging about the Halo Infinite footage we saw at Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase this week. Many players said that the game’s graphics just didn’t look good, which was defended by other fans as an “art style” choice, but justified by Microsoft’s Aaron Greenburg as the game being a work in progress:

“Listen, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. It’s July, we’re far from [launch in] Holiday, you’re seeing a work-in-progress game.”

Yesterday, a rumor went zipping around the internet briefly that 343 was considering launching Halo Infinite without multiplayer this holiday, hence why it wasn’t shown, but that was quickly quashed by 343 as not true.

However, one thought I keep having through all of this is…does Halo Infinite need to be delayed?

This is not something that is entirely motivated by what we saw during the games showcase. No, I don’t think it looked great, and yes, I do think that more polish is probably coming. But I keep coming back to the idea that I think Microsoft may be leaning too hard on 343 to make Infinite a Series X launch title, and that could backfire if the game simply is not ready to go. In addition to what we saw, we’re already hearing about how things like ray tracing will have to be added in a later update, and it seems like Microsoft is playing the expectations game saying that Infinite is a Halo “platform” that will evolve over a period of years going forward.

But mainly, I am just looking at how the AAA games industry works, and the fact that almost every big game is delayed at least 2-4 times during its development, while Halo Infinite has been locked into this holiday date from pretty much moment one. Look at Cyberpunk, for instance, a game that has been delayed multiple times and was delayed 7 months this year alone. And I am still not 100% convinced it will make it out in 2020.

Halo Infinite has not been delayed, constantly married to this console release. That would seem somewhat odd even in a normal year, but obviously we have the extreme complicating factor of the COVID lockdown and everyone working from home which makes game development much more difficult and delays much more likely. And yet, Halo remains fixed, despite the fact that I think delaying the game and citing COVID would be accepted by fans as a reasonable excuse. And it is perfectly reasonable!

My concern is that Microsoft will ask too much of 343 here, not giving them any wiggle room on the date, and they end up pushing out something that simply isn’t ready. I already had this concern to some degree before this showcase, but now it seems like a more pressing issue, “early build” or not.

Even if Infinite is a platform, you only get one chance to make a first impression, and Microsoft needs to make a good one, or else having Infinite as a launch title could do more harm than good to the Halo franchise and the Series X in general.

Xbox Series X

MS

I understand that without Infinite, Series X essentially does not have an exclusive launch title. But as I saw people pointing out on Twitter, that would be an opportunity for them to put their money where their mouth is with this “the box is not the be-all, end-all” philosophy, with their heavy promotion of Game Pass. Microsoft’s philosophy theoretically doesn’t need blockbuster Series X sales right at launch if they’re playing the long game with subscriptions. And Sony, frankly, doesn’t exactly have a stellar launch line-up either with their highest profile release being Miles Morales, a Spider-Man spin-off, not a full title. For the most part, the PS5 and Series X will be sharing cross gen launch titles like Cyberpunk, AC Valhalla and Call of Duty.

I really, really just don’t want to see Infinite launch before it’s ready. The fact that is has not been delayed, even when all AAA games are and we’re in the middle of a pandemic, worries me, and that’s in addition to the game not looking finished in that demo or in preview materials. This is larger than a debate about “art style” or chasing CE vibes. Infinite needs to impress, and if it’s not going to on arrival, then it should be allowed to move out of the Series X launch window and show up when it’s actually ready.

