A Look Inside A Federal Prison With COVID-19: FCI Seagoville

I get calls from prisons, family members and Bureau of Prisons corrections officers, all frustrated with the agency has handled COVID-19.

There are 1,334 federal inmates and 596 BOP staff who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide (As of August 2020) … 10,098 inmates and 853 staff have recovered … must be that great medical care. There have been 114 federal inmate deaths and 1 BOP staff member death attributed to COVID-19.

One inmate wrote me from FCI Seagoville (Texas) to share the conditions of a day in his life and, as he put it, very possibly his last. I give him a voice here because I hope to encourage others to step forward with confidence that there stories will be heard and that someone will act (Congress, Office of Inspector General … or even the BOP) to fix the tragedy of our federal prison system.

COVID-19 has exposed weaknesses in our society and accelerated trends that were already heading in a certain direction. We Zoom now and order on-line … we spend more time with family and we are realizing that sports, still important, is not the most important thing in our lives.

The voices of someone in prison is important, because I find them accurate, sincere, and hopeful. This is one of them, a 40 year old white male. Prison is supposed to be difficult but it is down right inhumane these days.

FCI Seagoville, where I am confined, is a low-security federal prison. The inmate housing is entirely communal, i.e., no self-contained rooms (unlike some institutions having in-cell toilets, sinks, showers, etc.); and activities (such as dining, recreation, education, library, chapel, commissary, laundry, medical) all occur in specialized locations, separate from the dormitories, and conducted en masse.

This prison is not equipped for long-term lockdowns: inmates can not be restricted to their cells. Even during “modified operations,” in place here since early March of 2020 — by which prisoners residing in each housing unit are (nominally and ostensibly) kept separate from the others — intra-unit inmate-to-inmate and group interaction continues among the 150 to 300 persons confined in close proximity due to the gross overcrowding in each building which, for years, has seen every non-living area converted to bunk space.

No “social distancing” whatsoever is possible here. There is simply no place in these housing units where prisoners can find six feet of distance from anyone else. Of course, this physical impossibility hasn’t stopped the administration from posting wink-and-nod signs purporting to “require” six feet of social distancing. Indeed, the existence of the signs speaks cynical volumes. Since the majority of inmates are housed in rooms containing from 5 to 14 people, the most that staff can practically direct is that inmates “sleep head to toe” (that is, each double bunk should contain one man facing one way while the other orients his body in the reverse).

Our cells lack tables — in ordinary times we are directed to the dining hall for meals and to the library to write. So we eat standing up against our lockers or sitting down on our bunks, hunched over our Styrofoam trays and bag lunches (containing the same processed carbohydrates delivered every day to the housing units — and picked up by streaming lines of inmates standing barely six inches apart). Inmates gather by the scores to watch television, to use telephones and computers, at mail call and pill line, and whenever an administrative staff member accidentally shows up inside a housing unit. Wearing of face masks is not enforced as to either prisoners or officers. Sanitation supplies (bleach, soap) are not regularly available, despite the posting of bulletins purporting to describe frequent sterilization procedures. Many such bulletins have been posted, containing words like “must,” but our response (if anyone cared to inquire, which assuredly no one does) could only be “can’t” when we are simply not provided with the means.

Before the virus, prisoners perform all menial labor so that staff are required only to turn keys. But now, federal employees are shouldering more of the work of operating the prison, and staff loath to do the work that they would rather supervise. So instead of biweekly, our clothes are now only laundered centrally once per week. However — since inmates are only authorized to possess a maximum of three sets of clothing, and that’s all they’ve given us — we are therefore required to either wear the same clothes across two to three days, or to hand-wash them in showers and sinks (hardly a true cleansing, and worthless in terms of sanitization). This disgusting circumstance has been embraced by responsible officials up to and including the Warden.

Officials instantiated “modified operations” earlier this year in preparation for potential infiltration by the novel coronavirus. But during that period, inmates and staff still mingled freely between buildings, e.g., at the chow hall. UNICOR workers (who manufacture military uniforms for pennies per hour) and food service workers, in particular, continued to congregate daily from multiple housing units to work at central locations, and then returned to their respective buildings each day. In spite of the obvious fact that reduction of overcrowding has always been the most direct (and loudly touted) way to mitigate the spread of the virus, virtually no inmates at FCI Seagoville were granted “compassionate release,” or even transferred to “home confinement,” under the putatively broad latitude afforded by the CARES Act and memoranda issued by the Attorney General. So, overcrowding persists, and “social distancing” is a deliberately ironic construct here.

When, on June 25, 2020, a number of COVID-19 cases were reported by inmates, the virus was quickly confirmed to have spread throughout the entire prison. The response of administrative staff under Warden Zook was, bizarrely, to effectively “mix-n-match” prisoners: Those found or suspected to be “positive” were moved into certain designated units, while space was made for them by simultaneously moving others out; the same went for “symptomatic” inmates and “negatives.” This circus resulted in thousands upon thousands of moves over days and weeks, involving mass gatherings of inmates of all ages and of varied “cohorts,” with no physical distance between them, breathing heavily from exertion in helping one another to carry hundreds of pounds of personal property each from point A to point B (to point C to point D to point E to point F); most inmates were moved several times.

To date, as of August 12, 2020, over 1,350 prisoners — virtually the entire population — have tested positive. At least 3 prisoners have been killed by the virus at FCI Seagoville, which immediately skyrocketed to the top of the charts of BOP facilities in terms of number and proportion of inmates confirmed infected. By Friday, July 24, 2020, only about 100 of us remained negative and asymptomatic; all of these were collected from the various housing units and crowded into a single (newly vacated by positive inmates, but not cleaned or sanitized) building now designated “quarantine.” I am one of these.

Up to this point, inmates had all been tested several times, with the results returning from the lab within about 2 days each time. (Abbott Rapid Tests were also utilized on occasion.) Upon receipt of results, inmates were “separated by cohort,” but were frequently mixed up: Many times, a set of inmates were moved into my building (of negatives) only to be removed, hours later, when their test results (from samples taken days before) came back positive — after, of course, they had had substantial opportunity to infect others.

On July 28, 2020, four days after I and the other “negatives” were moved to the “quarantine” building, all 100-odd of us were tested again and our samples sent to a lab. Results were not provided to inmates.

On August 7, 2020, we were told by Ms. Long in Health Services that “it’s better if you and all of the inmates get it, so we can open up the whole compound.” Although we “negative” inmates were the minority, the apparently flippant intention of officials to infect us all for the sake of expedience was shocking given the serious risk of severe injury or death involved.

On August 9, 2020, four inmates were removed from this “quarantine” building based on the return of positive test results from the July 28th samples. On August 10, two more “positives” were removed; and on August 11, another four inmates were tagged “positive” and removed. I remain in the “negative” cohort, but have not been tested since July 28th.

Indeed, no further testing has been conducted; yet those several inmates removed within the past week were, in fact, “positive” two and a half weeks ago when their samples were taken on July 28th. Presumably enough, they infected some unknown number of us yet remaining in this building. There are thus, almost certainly, “positive” inmates here with me right now, as a result of this official practice; and odds are that at least one additional inmate has been infected by any of the ten known positives not removed until earlier this week. And, odds are, this nonzero number of new positives has been infecting the rest of us ever since.

But on August 11, 2020, Associate Warden Bayliss and Acting Captain Smith (accompanied by Nurse Campese) addressed a group of inmates here, in this “quarantine” building, and told us that we will remain here for 14 days beyond the last (rolling) removal of a “positive” inmate, and that no further testing is scheduled.

Inmates who previously tested positive, now located throughout the institution, are being reclassified as “recovered,” not based on any negative test results — they’re still positive for the virus — but only based on the passage of 10 days without reported symptoms, which apparently means they are no longer infectious. Yet rather than place us safely with them, or conduct rapid tests to separate us from danger, we are forced to remain housed with infectious and unidentified positive inmates.

This system is problematic for reasons plain enough; but worst is the unreasonable course of action to date, culminating in the stunning decision to leave us to succumb to infection by attrition in the “quarantine” building at FCI Seagoville.

Source