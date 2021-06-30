A Mega Guide To Creating Evergreen Content

Why is evergreen content important?

1. Evergreen content drives traffic

Whether it’s through higher rankings, or increased ownership of keywords, the main benefit of content designed to be evergreen is that it delivers a consistent stream of traffic to your site over time.

Evergreen posts stand out in your Google analytics or site traffic statistics. They are the posts that consistently bring visitors and conversions to your site month after month.

2. Evergreen posts are backlink magnets

These posts are super beneficial to your SEO strategy as they not only drive traffic, they also gain links consistently over time.

Backlinks function as a vote of confidence for search engines. When Google or another search engine wants to know if a piece of content is valuable, its bots will look for links from other authoritative sources.

3. Evergreen blog posts offer great value for money

Because evergreen blog posts retain their relevance and keep working for your brand, they offer a cost-effective answer to increase the ROI of your content and evergreen marketing.

Think of evergreen content as a one-time investment that’s going to bring in big returns.

When you produce new content all the time, you lose time, traction, and relevance.

Investing in evergreen content is like investing in a high-quality pair of shoes. You’ll spend more at the beginning, but save $$ over time.

4. You can distribute evergreen content forever

Again, evergreen content doesn’t lose relevance. If you update it as needed, you can keep sharing it because you know that your audience will continue finding value in the piece.

On the other hand, if you’re constantly producing new posts, you’re forced to take part in the attention and relevance rat race.

You can only share fleeting pieces so many times before your audience gets tired.

With evergreen content, your customers keep finding new value.

5. Evergreen content allows time for smarter reporting

If you’re constantly producing and promoting new content, you won’t have time to analyze success.

When you’re promoting something consistently over time, you can monitor results, continuously optimize, and experiment with distribution tactics.

For example, you might discover a specific message variation performs exceptionally well on Reddit vs Twitter, and tailor your distribution strategy accordingly.

Or you might experiment with lead magnets and different CTAs within your content to optimize the middle of the funnel.

When you have more time to test, experiment, and analyze a piece of content, your insights get more sophisticated.

