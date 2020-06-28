A New View On The Chief Marketing Officer Title And Role

GETTY

As part of a series that investigates the Chief Marketing Officer title, I sought insight from Kate Bullis, Managing Partner, SEBA International, a specialist executive search firm focusing exclusively on two disciplines—financial stability (finance, risk management, and audit) and go to market (marketing, sales, and strategy).

Kimberly A. Whitler: Kate, What does the job title of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) mean today?

Kate Bullis: The CMO title means many things today, given the pace at which the role has evolved as well as the sheer range of responsibilities a CMO can – and should – be accountable for. From brand to experience to growth, a modern CMO is wider and more accountable than ever in the history of the role. Yet, this is the very reason for confusion. Because the role has evolved and expanded so quickly in the past 10 years, it’s been difficult for other C-Suite and boards to have a consistent experience of what to expect. Education and priorities are so different from company to company that CMOs can look very different and be responsible for very different things from company to company. There is no consistency or singular definition.

Whitler: Based on your experience, what are key skills a CMO must possess to lead a successful marketing department and drive bottom-line growth?

Bullis: Strategy and vision, first. That’s why the title Chief Market Officer makes more sense today. Strategy and vision – the ability to read and MAKE a market is – in my mind, the greatest difference between a Chief Market and Chief Marketing Officer. Followership second. The proven ability to hire and develop great athletes who will actually execute on that vision is absolutely critical to success because the CMO shouldn’t be DOING the marketing, the marketing team should. Finally, change management. No CMO today is operating on a business as usual or status quo basis. Thanks to digital and data innovations, a business’s demands are greater every day, customer expectations are greater every day and CMO capabilities are greater every day. CMOs must be great change leaders in order to effectively lead through all, constantly.

Whitler: Are you seeing marketing leadership clients seek out alternative titles?

Bullis: Sometimes. We have placed many CMOs into positions that combine the elements of brand, experience and growth with sales and customer success, for examples. These rolled-up roles are often called COO, CRO or Chief Customer Officer. This said, I suspect that the CMOs who have deliberately sought these wider roles have done so because they didn’t feel they had the strategic impact or responsibility they knew they were capable of sitting in the CMO role. If more companies and boards adopt this new, strategic, clear definition of CMO, more professionals will be thrilled to stay right where they are and CEOs will find them to be more valuable than ever.

