A New Way to Do Keyword Research

What’s the problem with keyword research?

Well, you have to go to an app like Ubersuggest, type in a handful of keywords to come up with a list of keywords that are worth targeting.

But that is time consuming.

Another approach is you go to Ubersuggest, type in your competitor’s domain, and see all the keywords they rank for.

But even with this approach, you have to filter through thousands of keywords to find the good ones.

There must be a better way, right? Well, there is.

Find keywords right when you are searching Google

We just released a new version of the Ubersuggest extension that makes keyword research super easy and effective.

Sure when you use Ubersuggest, you’ll see suggested keywords on the right side… but that isn’t what I am talking about.

Instead, I want you to perform a Google search and scroll down to the first organic result. You should see something that looks like this:

I want you to click on down arrow next to “Est. Visits” which just stands for estimated visits.

You’ll now see all of the keywords that the ranking web page ranks for. In other words, you see all of the other keywords that a specific URL ranks for.

And if you want you can also easily export that data with a click of a button.

But wait, there is more

When you visit a website and have the Ubersuggest Chrome extension installed, you’ll be able to click on the “U” icon.

When you do that, you’ll see metrics on any given site.

And if you want to see all of the keywords that the site ranks for, just click on the “keywords” tab and you’ll see a list that looks something like this.

You can use this when you are browsing the web. Whenever you are on a competitor site or reading one of their blog posts, just use this to come up with more keyword opportunities.

While you are doing that, I recommend that you also click on the “backlinks” tab to see all of the people that link to your competition.

This data will help you find new link opportunities for.

You can also find link opportunities will browsing Google

Speaking of link opportunities, now when you search Google, you’ll see all of the people linking to your competition.

Just scroll down to any competing site that you want to outrank and just click the arrow next to the link icon.

But keep in mind that when you build links and go after new keywords it’s not enough.

I would also recommend that you fine tune your site by fixing any SEO errors.

When browsing your site, just click on the “U” icon and then click on “site audit”.

You’ll see a report that looks something like this:

Once you fix your errors, just hit the “recrawl website” button to double-check you did everything correctly.

Conclusion

If you already have the Ubersuggest Chrome Extension installed you are good to go.

If not, you can download it here.

Curious to hear your thoughts on the extension.

So, what other features would you like me to add to it?

