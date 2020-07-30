A Pair Of Education Tax Credits That Help Ease The Expense

Paying for college is isn’t easy, to say the elast.

Nobody knows what the new school year will bring in the way of remote learning or on-campus residence. One thing we do know: High education will remain costly. That’s why it’s good to know about education credits for federal taxes.

The two you can use are the American Opportunity Credit (for college students) and the Lifetime Learning Credit (for undergrad, graduate and vocational students).

You can take either of the two credits for schooling costs you paid. Or your parents can, with the proviso that they can’t file their taxes separately. Better, you can still take these credits if you paid the school with a student loan.

With a credit, you lower the amount of tax you owe, dollar for dollar. You can claim both benefits on the same return but not for the same student or the same expenses

The benefits aren’t huge, although every little bit helps. Let’s go into detail:

American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC). This benefit, worth $2,500, is available if you ran up that much in undergraduate outlays. on tuition, fees, books and equipment. Transportation, living expenses and medical bills aren’t covered.

Further, this benefit is better for college students than the lifetime credit is because it is refundable. That means, if the amount of the AOTC exceeds the tax you owe, then up to 40% of the credit (to a maximum $1,000) can be refunded to you.

You can claim the credit for up to four years. Parents take the credit if they paid for a student’s education costs and the student is listed on their tax return as a dependent.

It does have income limits: To get the full credit, your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) must be $80,000 or less, and $160,000 if you’re married filing jointly. You get a reduced benefit if the MAGI is up to $90,000 or $180,000. Above those top levels, you get nothing.

MAGI is the total of your household’s adjusted gross income—income minus deductions—with any tax-exempt interest income added back.

Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC). This break is smaller, namely $2,000. On the plus side, it has no upper limit on the number of years you can claim it. So if you’re a graduate student with years of course work ahead, it can be a boon. The same goes for career changers: If you go back to school to develop a new skill, it also is a help, even if you took the AOTC previously.

Similar to the AOTC, the LLC also doesn’t apply to transportation, medical care of living expenses. It’s best for required books and supplies that the college demands.

The LLC is gradually phased out should your MAGI be between $58,000 and $68,000 ($116,000 and $136,000 for a joint return). You can’t claim the credit should your MAGI be $68,000 or more ($136,000 or more if filing jointly). Another caution: This is not refundable.

With education costs in the stratosphere, the two tax breaks may appear to be minor. Still, these can at least lower the cost a bit.

