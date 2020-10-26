A PlayStation Plus November Free Game Candidate Has Been Pushed To February 2021

Destruction AllStars Sony

There was some speculation that Sony might choose to launch Destruction AllStars as a PlayStation Plus title, given that it might get overshadowed by other games during that month and it seems like the type of game that would benefit from a free PS Plus boost.

Well, that was half right.

Destruction AllStars will indeed be a free PlayStation Plus offering, but that idea, and the entire game, have been delayed until February 2021, where it will arrive on PS5 for two full months rather than the usual one, and probably in addition to the other games that are free those months.

Here’s an excerpt from the blog post:

“Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?”

You could technically already pre-order the game ahead of its November launch, so Sony is now offering refunds given that it’s confirmed it’s going to be on PlayStation Plus next year instead. We still do not know what the actual PS Plus games are going to be for November yet, but that announcement should be coming shortly.

Lucid Games has previously worked on Need for Speed Payback, and this was going to be a major release for them. The problem? It was going to be launching on November 12 on PS5, and would have to compete with Demon’s Souls, Miles Morales and Godfall, in addition to all the other third party games launching that week, and it’s easy to see how it probably would have gotten buried as a result. It should have far, far less competition in February, and far more players giving it a shot as a free PS Plus game for two months, as Sony would clearly love to have another Rocket League or Fall Guys on their hands. I don’t imagine either of those games would have been as successful if they launched the same week as ten other giant games, so ultimately this seems like a good call.

Stay tuned as we will probably have PS Plus free game info for November soon, joining the massive list of free PS Plus Collection titles you get with your PS5. More to come shortly.

