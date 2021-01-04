A Rare ‘Triple Conjunction’ Of Planets As Our Brightest Star Sparkles: What You Can See In The Night Sky This Week

A ‘triple conjunction’ between Mercury, Jupiter and the Moon will dominate the post-sunset skies … [+] this week. Here’s an image of Venus and Jupiter along with the Moon over ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) observatory at Paranal, Chile. ESO/Y. Beletsky

Each Monday I pick out the northern hemisphere’s celestial highlights (mid-northern latitudes) for the week ahead, but be sure to check my main feed for more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy, eclipses and more.

What To Watch For In The Night Sky This Week: January 4-10, 2021

With the full “Cold Moon” just a few days ago, we start off this week with a night sky that’s rather bleached in the early-to-late evening, so it’s good time to turn your attentions to the Moon. If you have binoculars you could even study the craters along the “terminator” shadow on the Moon.

By the weekend the waning “Cold Moon” will be out of the way and the skies dark, though the key sights this week aren’t constellations, but bright stars and planets. As well as your last chance to look in awe at bright red Mars, the even brighter star Sirius is easy to find while there’s also a rare opportunity to see tiny Mercury close to “ringed planet” Saturn.

Wednesday, January 6, 2021: Last Quarter Moon signals the opening of the ‘stargazing window’

At 09:37 Universal Time today our satellite will reach its Last Quarter phase. It means that the Moon rises after midnight, clearing the way for 10 successive nights of dark, moonless skies and easy stargazing.

Thursday, January 7, 2021: Moon near Spica

What look like single stars are very often more than one. In the pre-dawn morning sky a waning gibbous Moon will hang close to Spica, the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo. A binary star whose main blue giant star could one day go supernova, it’s about 261 light-years distant.

To see this match-up between Spica and a 37%-illuminated waning crescent Moon, look due east about 90 minutes before sunrise. While you’re there try to find bright red supergiant star Arcturus to the upper left of the Moon. It’s in the constellation of Boötes.

Sunday, January 10, 2021: A crescent Moon meets Antares

A 9%-illuminated waning crescent Moon will today pass 5.6° from Arcturus, the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. Look low to the southeast about an hour before sunrise.

Sunday, January 10, 2021: Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury in ‘triple conjunction’

About 45 minutes after sunset it will be possible to see—if you’re quick and have a good, low view of the southwestern horizon—Jupiter, Saturn and tiny Mercury form a triangle. You’ll likely need binoculars to see this one. They’re going to be just 1.6° apart, though it would be wise to look a couple of nights before and after to watch the planets move each night since they’ll be relatively close to each other all this week.

Monday, January 11, 2021: a crescent Moon and Venus

If you get in place 45 minutes before sunrise and look low to the southeastern horizon you may glimpse a super-slim waning 3.6%-lit crescent Moon a mere 1.5° from a bright planet Venus. The Moon may require binoculars, but it will be worth it—what a sight!

Star of the week: Sirius, the ‘fool’s Polaris’

No, Polaris the North Star is not the brightest star in the night sky! That title easily goes to Sirius, which is shining brightly in the southeast this month. At 8.6 light-years it’s the closest star to our Solar System that we can view with the naked eye from the northern hemisphere. Find it by locating the three stars of Orion’s Belt and looking to their left and slightly below. As well as “fool’s Polaris,” Sirius is known as the “Dog Star” because it’s in the constellation of Canis Major, the Great Dog.

Planet of the week: Mars, the red planet

Mars has been shining brightly for months, but January 2021 sees its final hurrah as a bright object. This week it’s the brightest planet in the night sky, and also brighter than all the stars bar one—Sirius. However, the distance between Earth and Mars is now fast increasing, and as a result the red planet will dim significantly this month. Mid-February 2021 will see three spacecraft arrive at Mars—NASA’s Perseverance Rover, the UAE’s Hope orbiter and the China National Space Administration’s (CNSA) Tianwen-1.

Times and dates given apply to mid-northern latitudes. For the most accurate location-specific information consult online planetariums like Stellarium and The Sky Live. Also check planet-rise/planet-set, sunrise/sunset and moonrise/moonset times for where you are.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

