A Sign The Spac Bubble Is No Laughing Matter? A New Spac Called LMFAO

It took a few years, but blank check companies have bloomed from a Wall Street punchline into a seriously lucrative pursuit. But a chuckle might be warranted for a sponsor of blank check companies called LMF Acquisition Opportunities—or LMFAO for short—which filed for a $75 million initial public offering on Friday.

LMFAO, backed by a struggling financial services company that’s seen its stock fall 80%-plus over the past five years, aims to acquire another company in its sector with an enterprise value of approximately $250 million to $500 million, according to its S-1 filing. If all goes as planned, underwriter Maxim Group, which has listed its fair share of checkered companies, will list LMFAO on public markets with a ticker, LMAO.

Spacs are the hottest thing on the New York Stock Exchange. But will it last? Getty Images

Like every other sponsor in the booming industry of listing blank check companies, or Spacs, LMFAO aspires to laugh its way all the way to the bank. The acronym LMAO, laughing my ass off, or LMFAO, which we can’t print, is a pretty good description of the state of play in Spac-land these days.

Some $80 billion in Spacs were listed in 2020, meaning the year turned into an epic bonanza for investment bankers, lawyers and companies looking to go public in a Spac deal. Most of all, sponsors, who typically get a “promote” worth about 20% of a Spacs total proceeds, stand to enrich themselves by tens of billions of dollars. Just a week into 2021, dozens of fee hungry promoters have launched Spac offerings, tapping the merry-go-round while it continues to spin.

LMFAO’s mission is a bold one, given that given that the sponsor has recently bestowed more heartbreak than anything to its investors.

Shares of LMFAO’s parent company, LM Funding America, have floundered for years—consistently trading at a dollar or less since 2019. The years-long slump began in 2016, when shares once traded for $80 apiece. Furthermore, the $32.8 million market cap company booked a $2.7 million net loss for the quarter ended September 30—almost a 900% loss increase from its net loss in the third quarter of 2019. In recent years, it has delayed financial statements, received delisting notices, gotten involved in shareholder disputes. There are red flags galore. No laughing matter.

Founded in 2008 and based in Tampa, LM Funding finances nonprofit community associations by purchasing portions of unpaid or delinquent accounts, like those belonging to foreclosed properties.

With 248 Spac initial public offerings in 2020, and already 28 one week into 2021, according to SPAC Insider data, some sponsors might hope to stand out with a name. There’s Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital — a $225 million Spac filed Dec. 29 ostensibly titled for the hit Netflix NFLX miniseries about a chess prodigy. Others opt for simplicity, like serial sponsor Chamath Palihapitiya, who’s preemptively reserved the tickers for IPOA through IPOZ on the New York Stock Exchange.

News of LMFAO’s birth on Friday afternoon boosted its parent company’s stock price up from 77 cents to $2.13 by the time markets closed. But ultimately, financial performance is measured in numbers, not names.

