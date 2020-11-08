A Warning For ‘Borderlands 3’ Arms Race Players To Prepare For Launch

Borderlands 3 Gearbox

Tomorrow, Gearbox has decided to release its new Borderlands 3 Arms Race mode and four skill trees early in order to I guess get ahead of the next-gen console rush that begins with Series X’s launch a day later.

This kicks off year 2 of Borderlands 3 content, and I’ve already laid out a number of my thoughts about what’s coming. In short, the skill trees are great, but Arms Race is extremely underwhelming in many ways.

I’m not going to go through all that again, but I did want to give you a day-early heads up warning about something I wish that I did before I started Arms Race, as I wasn’t expecting this, and it was sort of a mess to deal with after the fact.

I advise that you clean out your bank/vault as much as you can before you start farming Arms Race.

Why? Because Arms Race has you playing around its new map, killing enemies and opening chests for a chance at new legendary drops.

Those legendary drops cannot be used in the mode (for some reason) and in order to keep them after the match ends, you have to “extract” them from the map. To be safe, there are stations where you can extract them during the match, or there’s a larger extraction station you can use if you beat the final boss which ends the mode.

MORE FOR YOU

Borderlands 3 Gearbox

The problem? Those extracted weapons will not appear in your character’s inventory once you extract them, they will be dumped directly into your bank.

Now, if you’re like me and not exactly on top of bank maintenance, this means that you bank might be a mess of close to 400 items of various rarities and levels, given all the cap increases in the past. It became very hard to find my new weapons once they were thrown in this massive pile, and only when I went and cleaned out all the garbage and was left with just a small collection of level 65 stuff, the current max, that it was easier to find the new Arms Race weapons.

I don’t know why this system exists the way it does, and I definitely think these items should go in your inventory, not your bank, but this is how it works. So a clean bank is going to be more helpful than usual here, and if you have been putting it off, you might want to spend some time ahead of tomorrow getting rid of your hold crap there.

I do hope that they start doing a lot of work on Arms Race after launch tomorrow because the mode is simply not where it needs to be. The new loot, however, is pretty good, so you will want to farm it as much as you can to get some of the new stuff. See you out there in matchmaking, I suppose.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Pick up my sci-fi novels Herokiller and Herokiller 2, and read my first series, The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.

Source