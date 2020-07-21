ACLU Files Legal Challenge Claiming Michael Cohen Was Sent Back To Prison In Retaliation For His Tell-All Book On Trump

TOPLINE

The American Civil Liberties Union and law firm Perry Guha filed a lawsuit on Monday, alleging former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was sent back to prison earlier this month in retaliation for his plans to release a damaging book about the President Trump before the November election.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, arrives at his Park Avenue … [+] apartment on May 21, 2020, in New York City. – Cohen’s lawyer Jeffrey Levine said his client was released to home confinement from federal prison on Thursday by the US Justice Department, as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus among the inmates. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

KEY FACTS

Cohen was sent back to prison on July 9, two months after he was released to serve the rest of his sentence under home confinement because of underlying health conditions that made him vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the Bureau of Prisons said his return was because he “refused the conditions of his home confinement.” Now, a habeas petition filed by the ACLU and law firm Perry Guha claims that Trump’s former personal lawyer was sent back to prison over his plans to release a disparaging book about Trump in the coming months. They say that days after Cohen tweeted that he was putting the “finishing touches” on a tell-all book about Trump, federal officers made him an “unusual agreement relinquishing his First Amendment right to speak to or through any media, including books and social media.” The legal challenge says his return to prison breaches the First Amendment and is asking for Cohen’s release to home confinement, naming U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and the warden of Otisville federal prison as respondents. The lawsuit adds that Cohen began working on the book while he was at Otisville federal prison, and that he was never sent an NDA barring him from publishing the book, as a lawyer for the Trump Organization claims.

Key background

According to the lawsuit, Cohen’s book claims Trump made “anti-Semitic remarks against prominent Jewish people,” and “virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela.” Claims made in the legal challenge echo similar attempts by the Trump administration to suppress books critical of his tenure. Trump earlier this year attempted to block the release of The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by former national security adviser, John Bolton. The tell-all memoir makes damning claims about Trump and claims he is “not fit for office.” A judge denied Trump’s bid last month and the book went on to sell nearly 800,000 copies in its first week, according the publisher Simon & Schuster.

CRUCIAL COMMENT

The ACLU said: “The gag order that the government sought to impose on Mr. Cohen was an unconstitutional prior restraint, and his continued imprisonment is part of a dangerous pattern of retaliation against Trump critics.”

ADDITIONAL INFO

Cohen was imprisoned for three years in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations relating to paying off two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.

