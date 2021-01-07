Add Yield Into Your Stock Portfolio With VIX Still Sitting Above 20

Markets, and America for that matter, has reached a crossroads in 2021. On one hand, there are vaccines in distribution that can set our lives back to normal sooner rather than later. The Democrats also swept the Georgia Senate races, and now have full control of the Executive and Legislative branches of the U.S. government which could mean more stimulus On the other hand, the vaccine roll-out has been bumpy, COVID is out of control, shutdowns have no end in sight, and the Capitol building was just invaded by rapid Trump supporters. Until things settle down, there will inevitably be a tug of war between optimism and pessimism. Volatility will undoubtedly be the new normal for the foreseeable future. One of the best ways to chase the markets’ upside, while adding security to your portfolio, is through quality, dividend paying stocks. As markets seem to see-saw based on sentiment, quality companies that pay solid dividends are always a great way to go. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) algorithms at Q.ai have identified some of these standout dividend stocks for the month. Our AI systems have identified three Top Buys, three Attractive, two Neutral, and one Unattractive dividend paying stock.

Top Buy

From our list of Top Dividend stocks, we identified three Top Buys this month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Walmart is our first Top Buy this month. Walmart continues to grow as the largest grocer in the U.S., the largest company in the world in terms of revenue, and the largest private employer in the world. After a profitable holiday season, Walmart continues to adapt and evolve. According to its most recent earnings report, for example, Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales soared by 79% in Q3 2020. Our AI systems rated Walmart B in Technicals, B in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed down 0.53% to $145.75 on volume of 8,832,653 vs its 10-day price average of $144.7 and its 22-day price average of $146.08, and is down 0.53% for the year. Revenue grew by 4.73% in the last fiscal year and grew by 9.67% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 8.45% in the last fiscal year and grew by 11.21% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 33.53% in the last fiscal year and grew by 111.29% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $523964.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $500343.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $21468.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $20937.0M three years ago, EPS was $5.19 in the last fiscal year compared to $3.28 three years ago, and ROE was 18.86% in the last year compared to 13.04% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 0.4% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 25.65.

Price chart for Walmart (WMT) Stockcharts.com

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Microsoft is our next Top Buy. It’s hard to do better than Microsoft if you are looking for a good dividend paying stock. Long a staple in the tech industry, the company is one the largest providers of computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services in the world. Microsoft has consistently reinvented itself and has shown ability to innovate, grow, and adapt to any changes in the market. Our AI systems rated Microsoft B in Technicals, B in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed up 0.1% to $217.9 on volume of 23,822,950 vs its 10-day price average of $221.91 and its 22-day price average of $218.15, and is up 0.1% for the year. Revenue grew by 2.87% in the last fiscal year and grew by 33.3% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 6.02% in the last fiscal year and grew by 60.16% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 7.62% in the last fiscal year and grew by 191.03% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $143015.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $110360.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $52959.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $35058.0M three years ago, EPS was $5.76 in the last fiscal year compared to $2.13 three years ago, and ROE was 40.14% in the last year compared to 19.45% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 2.44% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 32.32.

Price chart for Microsoft Corp (MSFT) StockCharts.com

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Home Depot is our third and final Top Buy this month. As the largest home improvement retailer in the US, Home Depot has been in strong demand due to more and more people staying at home due to the pandemic. Our AI systems rated Home Depot D in Technicals, B in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed up 0.81% to $266.05 on volume of 3,822,639 vs its 10-day price average of $267.8 and its 22-day price average of $267.14, and is up 0.81% for the year. Revenue grew by 13.98% in the last fiscal year and grew by 24.51% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 11.08% in the last fiscal year and grew by 19.87% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 12.79% in the last fiscal year and grew by 58.59% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $110225.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $100904.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $15843.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $14681.0M three years ago, EPS was $10.25 in the last fiscal year compared to $7.29 three years ago, and ROE was 298.25% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 21.67.

Price chart for Home Depot (HD) StockCharts.com

Attractive

From our list of Top Dividend stocks, we identified three Attractive stocks this month.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Verizon Communications is our first Attractive stock this month. Verizon is one of the largest telecom companies in the US, and after AT&T, is the second largest telecom company in terms of revenue. Our AI systems rated Verizon D in Technicals, C in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed down 0.46% to $58.58 on volume of 16,220,030 vs its 10-day price average of $58.84 and its 22-day price average of $59.9, and is down 0.46% for the year. Revenue grew by 1.86% over the last three fiscal years, while Operating Income grew by 7.77% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $131868.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $126034.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $31521.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $28673.0M three years ago, EPS was $4.65 in the last fiscal year compared to $7.36 three years ago, and ROE was 33.67% in the last year compared to 88.91% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 3.25% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 11.81.

Price chart for Verizon Communications (VZ) StockCharts.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb is our next Attractive stock for the month. Bristol Myers Squibb is best known for manufacturing prescription drugs for treatments in several areas, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psychiatric disorders. Our AI systems rated the company D in Technicals, C in Growth, C in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed up 0.28% to $61.55 on volume of 11,584,570 vs its 10-day price average of $61.5 and its 22-day price average of $61.54, and is up 0.28% for the year. Revenue grew by 50.68% in the last fiscal year and grew by 89.62% over the last three fiscal years, while Operating Income grew by 11.75% in the last fiscal year and grew by 98.34% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $26145.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $20776.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $7064.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $3980.0M three years ago, EPS was $2.01 in the last fiscal year compared to $0.61 three years ago, and ROE was 10.51% in the last year compared to 6.92% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 5.54% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 8.95.

Price chart for Bristol Myers Squibb StockCharts.com

Apple, Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is our third and final Attractive stock. Apple has the largest market-cap in America, and is one of the most valuable companies in the world. Everyone knows that Apple is a giant when it comes to producing consumer electronics products, computer software, and online services. But sometimes people forget that Apple is the world’s largest technology company by revenue and the world’s third-largest mobile phone manufacturer after Samsung and Huawei. Our AI systems rated Apple A in Technicals, B in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed up 1.24% to $131.01 on volume of 97,664,900 vs its 10-day price average of $132.14 and its 22-day price average of $127.95, and is up 1.24% for the year. Revenue was $274515.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $265595.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $66288.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $70898.0M three years ago, EPS was $3.28 in the last fiscal year compared to $2.98 three years ago, and ROE was 73.69% in the last year compared to 49.36% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 33.05.

Price chart for Apple Inc (AAPL) StockCharts.com

Neutral

From our list of Top Dividend stocks, we identified two Neutral stocks this month.

Metlife Inc (MET)

Metlife is our first Neutral stock. The life insurance company is one of the largest global providers of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs in the world, with 90 million customers in over 60 countries. Our AI systems rated Metlife C in Technicals, D in Growth, C in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed up 1.24% to $46.65 on volume of 6,121,922 vs its 10-day price average of $46.14 and its 22-day price average of $46.62, and is up 1.24% for the year. Revenue grew by 5.23% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 58.7% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 0.74% in the last fiscal year and grew by 68.85% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $69620.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $62308.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $7856.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $4838.0M three years ago, EPS was $6.06 in the last fiscal year, compared to $3.62 three years ago, and ROE was 9.9% in the last year compared to 7.91% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 4.86% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 7.66.

Price chart for Metlife (MET) StockCharts.com

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Diversified financial services and bank holding company Ameriprise Financial is our second Neutral stock for the month. Our AI systems rated Ameriprise C in Technicals, C in Growth, C in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed down 0.58% to $187.01 on volume of 560,933 vs its 10-day price average of $188.99 and its 22-day price average of $190.64, and is down 0.58% for the year. EPS grew by 2.37% in the last fiscal year and grew by 50.96% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $12890.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $12180.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $3038.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $3125.0M three years ago, EPS was $13.92 in the last fiscal year compared to $9.44 three years ago, and ROE was 33.45% in the last year compared to 24.09% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 7.29% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 10.02.

Price chart for Ameriprise Financial (AMP) StockCharts.com

Unattractive

Our AI systems identified one Unattractive stock for this month.

Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Energy juggernaut Valero is our one and only Unattractive stock for this month. The San Antonio based company is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels, other petrochemical products, and power. Valero is also a large retailer, with approximately 6,800 retail and branded wholesale outlets in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and the Caribbean under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Beacon, and Texaco brands. Our AI systems rated Valero F in Technicals, C in Growth, C in Low Volatility Momentum, and D in Quality Value. The stock closed up 2.85% to $57.32 on volume of 3,946,296 vs its 10-day price average of $55.61 and its 22-day price average of $56.97, and is up 2.85% for the year. Revenue was $102729.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $88407.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $3885.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $3599.0M three years ago, EPS was $5.85 in the last fiscal year compared to $9.16 three years ago, and ROE was 12.3% in the last year compared to 19.0% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is also expected to grow by 10.14% over the next 12 months.

Price chart for Valero Energy (VLO) StockCharts.com

