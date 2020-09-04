Advice From An Infectious Disease Expert On Returning To School During Coronavirus

Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at SUNY Upstate Medical University, discusses the importance of the “infection prevention bundle”—the series of steps that students, families and schools should take to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

In-person learning is the optimal learning environment for students. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As an infectious disease physician, I am used to people asking my opinion about the Covid-19 pandemic. But lately, against a backdrop of waning public confidence in science, I am grappling with the most challenging question of all: should I send my child back to school in-person?

Are we placing our students, teachers, and their families at unnecessary risk? Will in-person learning reverse the public health progress made in many parts of the country? Communities are anxious and looking for guidance, and with two of my own children poised to start in-person learning in less than 10 days, so am I.

To explore questions about having students return to school, I assembled an experienced team of adult and pediatric infectious disease physicians, internists, epidemiologists, public health experts, laboratorians, and infection control and prevention professionals from SUNY Upstate Medical University. Many in the group have their own school-aged children and many played active in roles in responding to the AIDS epidemic, 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, and the Ebola, MERS-CoV, and Zika outbreaks. Below is our guidance for anyone involved in the decision to send students back to school, or those responsible for making sure it can happen safely.

Should we consider in-person learning?

In-person learning is the optimal learning environment for students. The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association and School Superintendents Association all support returning to safe, in-person learning. In-person learning also offers benefits to children beyond the content of books and lesson plans, such as nutritional support and providing physical and emotional safety during the day.

Which schools should consider in-person learning?

In locations where there continues to be sustained SARS-CoV-2 transmission at levels where every infection results in more than one new infection, in-person learning should not be considered. Areas should consider in-person learning if the number of new infections, the percent of positive Covid-19 tests, and hospital admissions for Covid-19 are consistently declining over a period of four to six weeks. This equates to two to three Covid-19 transmission cycles.

Does health screening at home and school make a difference?

Yes. There is no one action that will maximally mitigate the infection risk to the point where the risk to benefit ratio of in-person learning is clearly on the side of being beneficial. It is the “infection prevention bundle” of multiple interventions and individual behaviors that will turn the tide. Assessing whether a student or school staff member has a fever or any new symptoms consistent with Covid-19 is an easy way to prevent a potentially infected, and infectious, person from entering school buildings and exposing others. Sick people need to stay home.

Is it safe for students to use the school bus?

For many students, the school bus or other school-provided transportation is the only way to get to school. Students and staff should physically distance more than 6 feet apart on the bus. Students and staff should also wear face masks to further reduce the risk of infection. Buses also need a thorough wipe-down between trips. Enlisting the help of parents who can drive their students to school and reduce the number of students on buses would also help.

What should the school be doing to protect my student once they get to school?

The school “infection prevention bundle” should include reducing high density gatherings. Students should not be waiting in groups to enter school, there needs to be a plan to stagger arrivals and ensure a reasonable flow of students entering the building. Once in school, activities which normally occur in groups, for example assemblies, need to be done virtually.

Schools should also complete temperature and symptom checks before students and staff enter the building for the day. Sending sick students or staff home will not only prevent the potential spread of Covid-19, but the myriad of other communicable illnesses which plague students, their families, and teachers every year.

Once on school property, all students and staff who can wear a mask, need to wear a mask. We know masks work at preventing the spread of respiratory infections, including Covid-19. Whenever school staff or students are moving in the building or whenever they are unable to be physically distant, they all need to wear a mask.

Frequent hand washing is also key to stopping the spread not only of Covid-19, but other communicable diseases which occur every school year. Many parents have experienced the joy of gastrointestinal distress caused by viruses and bacteria which make their way through students and ultimately find their way into the home.

Finally, physical distance should be maintained between everyone in school when possible. Appropriate physical distancing is defined by 6 feet or more between people. It will not always be possible, and some instruction may require students to be in close proximity to other students or teachers. In these instances, masks are a must.

What if someone gets sick at school?

Prepare for this event, because it will happen. It may be due to Covid-19 or some other infection which mimics Covid-19. Always have a solid back up plan for child care, because students may need to pivot between in-person and distance learning throughout the school year. Sick staff or students may need to be evaluated by a medical professional and possibly tested for the virus which causes Covid-19. Someone testing positive is also a likely event, at which point the local Department of Health will guide requirements for quarantine and re-entry back into school. Anyone who was a high-risk contact of someone who tests positive, should also quarantine and seek a Covid-19 test after 5-7 days, or sooner if they become ill.

Consistently applying infection prevention interventions has drastically reduced virus transmission among staff and patients in hospitals and can do the same for teachers and students. Schools opening in low infection environments and supported by communities who reliably follow physical distancing and masking recommendations, have the opportunity to safely complete an in-person academic year.

In the end, every student and family needs to make the best decision for their personal situation and circumstances. There are risks associated with both in-person and remote learning depending on the student. When we consider the long-term risks of not optimally educating our students, the decisions to scale back our own social footprint, get immunized against influenza, and wear a mask so our children can attend school, should be academic.

