AEW Wrestling Game Might Be Missing A Very Important Component

written by Forbes January 7, 2021
Like any wrestling and video game fan, I’m really hoping AEW’s new title hits the mark. Any wrestling gamer has fantasized about the perfect mix of next-gen graphics on a game that plays and feels like the old school Nintendo 64 wrestling titles.

Without using those exact words, it appears as though AEW Games is looking to walk that line. Until we get our hands on a demo or retail version of their upcoming title (which we’ve only seen a very early trailer) we won’t know if they have found the magic that the old AKI-developed games used to have, like WWF No Mercy.

That said, we can say definitively, based on the trailer that was released, the graphics aren’t going to deliver the visuals to capitalize on the visual fantasy fans have in their heads.

Thankfully, there is a disclaimer that says the game is in development and that the footage isn’t of the finished product. That said. the models are far too cartoonish in the trailer and even look a bit underdone, even with the understanding that each design is purposely exaggerated.

The key to this game’s success will be its ability to appeal to multiple demographics. If it’s not visually on par with the next WWE 2K game, some fans are going to be turned off. So while a cartoonish look will work for many, that style of artistic design needs to be done well.

Sports gamers have had a heavy dose of next-gen graphics, and while there are some exceptions, there probably won’t be a ton of forgiveness for a game when there is a far more beautiful one available within the same genre.

I’m hoping to see the AEW models get a visual upgrade before the game is released. The Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho models didn’t deliver the punch I was hoping for in the trailer.

Source

