AirPods Black Friday 2020: Here Are The Best AirPods, AirPods Pro Deals

written by Forbes November 20, 2020
Black Friday 2020 deals are already underway for iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and Watches (see my dedicated Apple sales guide) but demand for AirPods could outstrip them all. So here are my picks of the best Black Friday AirPods and AirPods Pro deals. I’ve also included a selection of the best other earphones/headphones deals, including Beats.

11/20 Update: new deals and updated prices added. Tip: this article will be updated daily, so bookmark it.

If you’re waiting for official Apple Black Friday AirPods deals, I wouldn’t bother. Last year Apple excluded all AirPods from its Black Friday sales and the items which were included were older devices at full price with Apple Store Gift Cards. The good news is Apple’s retail partners have a mixture of larger and direct savings available right now.

Note: this article does not contain affiliate links. All deals are chosen purely on their own merits.

Best Apple Black Friday AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro Live Deals

  • 11/20 Apple AirPods Pro – Walmart: $199.99 (save $49.01) / Amazon: $199.99 (save $49.01) / Target: $199.99 (save $50)

AirPods With Charging Case Live Deals

  • 11/20 STOCK CHANGE – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) – Walmart: $128.98 (norm $159) / Amazon: $128.98 (save $30.02) / Best Buy: $129.99 (save $30) / Staples: $129 (save $30) / Target: $129.99 (save $30) 

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Live Deals

  • 11/20 AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) – Walmart: $159.98 (norm $199.99) / Amazon: £159.98 (save $39.02) Best Buy: $159.99 (save $40) / Target: $159.99 (save $40)
  • 11/20 Wireless Charging Case for AirPods – $69.00 (save $10) –Walmart – shop deal now

Best Black Friday Beats / Headphones / Earphones Live Deals

These are my standout deals. Stock levels are fluctuating so I don’t expect all deals to make it to Black Friday: 

  • 11/20 PRICE CHANGE – Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones – Amazon: $164 (save $85.95) / Best Buy: $159.99 (save $90) / Target: $159.99 (save $90)
  • 11/20 Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones – Target – $174.99 (save $175) – shop deal now
  • 11/20 Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones – Moss – Best Buy: $159.99 (save $90) / Target: $159.99
  • 11/20 NEW – Shure – AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Black – Amazon: $299 (save $100) / B&H: $299 (save $100) / Best Buy: $299.98 (save $100) / Target: $299 (save $100)
  • 11/20 JBL Tune 750 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – Black – Amazon: $99.95 (save $30) / B&H: $99.95 (save $30) / Target: $99.95 (save $30) Walmart: $99.99
  • 11/20 Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Amazon: $159 (save $20) / B&H: $159 (save $20) / Best Buy: $159 (save $20) / Target: $159.99 (save $20)
  • 11/20 Samsung Galaxy Buds + -Amazon: $109.99 (save $40) / Target: $109.99 (save $20) / Walmart: $109.99
  • 11/20 Sony WFXB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds – Amazon: $68 (view price in cart) / B&H: $68 (save $60) / Best Buy: $69.99 (save $60) / Target: $69.99 (save $60)
  • 11/20 Sony WF1000XM3 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds – Amazon: $168.99 (save $99) / B&H: $168 (save %60) / Best Buy: $168 (save $61.99 / Target: $169.99 (save $60)
  • 11/20 NEW Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset – Black – Amazon: $279.99 (save $70) / Best Buy: $279.99 (save $70)

To track my daily Black Friday 2020 guides, leaks and recommendations hit the Follow button on my author page. You can also check out my other store-by-store guides below, which will receive regular daily updates.

