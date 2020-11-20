AirPods Black Friday 2020: Here Are The Best AirPods, AirPods Pro Deals

Black Friday 2020 deals are already underway for iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and Watches (see my dedicated Apple sales guide) but demand for AirPods could outstrip them all. So here are my picks of the best Black Friday AirPods and AirPods Pro deals. I’ve also included a selection of the best other earphones/headphones deals, including Beats.

11/20 Update: new deals and updated prices added. Tip: this article will be updated daily, so bookmark it.

If you’re waiting for official Apple Black Friday AirPods deals, I wouldn’t bother. Last year Apple excluded all AirPods from its Black Friday sales and the items which were included were older devices at full price with Apple Store Gift Cards. The good news is Apple’s retail partners have a mixture of larger and direct savings available right now.

Note: this article does not contain affiliate links. All deals are chosen purely on their own merits.

Best Apple Black Friday AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro Live Deals

AirPods With Charging Case Live Deals

11/20 STOCK CHANGE – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) – Walmart: $128.98 (norm $159) / Amazon: $128.98 (save $30.02) / Best Buy: $129.99 (save $30) / Staples: $129 (save $30) / Target: $129.99 (save $30)

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Live Deals

Best Black Friday Beats / Headphones / Earphones Live Deals

These are my standout deals. Stock levels are fluctuating so I don’t expect all deals to make it to Black Friday:

