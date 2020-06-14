Alabama’s Coronavirus Cases Are Skyrocketing, Breaking Records For 4 Straight Days

TOPLINE

Coronavirus cases reported in Alabama are increasing at a rapid rate, setting records for new single-day cases each of the past four days; over 1,000 cases were reported on Sunday alone—the first time that’s happened since the pandemic started as the state is one of several that have experienced a massive increase in new cases over the past week.

MONTGOMERY, AL – MARCH 22: Exterior view of the Alabama State Capitol on March 22, 2020 in … [+] Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

KEY FACTS

The number of new cases reported in the state has increased every single day over the past week, according to the Alabama Political Reporter’s coronavirus dashboard, which tracks data provided by the state. Like Saturday, Friday and Thursday before it, Sunday set a new record for cases in the state, according to the dashboard, with the 1,014 reported new cases the first time the state has reported an increase of at least 1,000 cases in one day. Hospitalizations in the state are also on the rise, as the 7-day average for the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals hit 599 on Saturday—again, a number that is the highest the state’s had since the pandemic started. One of the most important metrics for determining if spread is increasing—the percentage of tests coming back positive—is also increasing rapidly. Sunday brought the 7-day daily average for positive tests to 13.39%, according to the Reporter—the highest number since mid-April, and almost doubling the 7.78% 7-day average positive rate reported last Sunday. Deaths in the state are also on the rise in terms of the 7-day average compared to last Sunday, though much more modestly—the average was at 11 per day Sunday, while that number was at 8 last Sunday.

KEY BACKGROUND

Alabama is in Phase 2 of its reopening, and has been one of the most aggressive in the nation when it comes to the reopening process, starting Phase 1 at the end of April. The state hasn’t shown any sign it will reverse track on its reopening efforts, and hasn’t exempted any part of the state from the reopening process, even though some areas have been much harder hit than others—like the capital city of Montgomery. ICUs have been at or near capacity in the city for weeks now, with some patients in need of care being sent to hospitals in Birmingham—some 90 miles north, as Montgomery’s health care system just can’t handle the current demand.

TANGENT

Alabama isn’t alone in seeing a sharp rise in cases over the past week, which marked over two weeks since massive crowds gathered at some popular vacation spots for Memorial Day and protests started following the death of George Floyd.

Over a dozen states have recently dealt with an increase in cases, with the resurgence seeming to hit Southern states especially hard. Texas, Florida and South Carolina have all reported all-time daily highs in new cases over the past few days.

BIG NUMBER

Over 115% — That’s how much the 7-day average for new cases has risen over the past week, from 336 on June 7 to an all-time high of 724 on Sunday.

FURTHER READING

