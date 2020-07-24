Alan Pulido, Diego Rossi And More 2020 MLS Award Winners If The Season Ended Today

Alan Pulido has three goals and four assists so far in his first season with Sporting Kansas City.
Group play at the MLS is Back Tournament concluded Thursday, marking the end of the portion of the competition that counts toward regular season standings.
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage in much of the United States, it’s unclear if and when that regular season can resume again. In other words, the phrase “if the season ended today” carries a little more gravity than it might usually.
In that vein, here’s one perspective on the leading candidates for Major League Soccer’s year-end awards for 2020. If 2020 will ever actually end.
Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player
- Alan Pulido, SKC
- Diego Rossi, LAFC
- Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
- Jordan Morris, SEA
- Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
Pulido gets the nod because of stress on the word valuable. Everyone on this list is an elite, currently in-form MLS player. And Diego Rossi’s production while LAFC has been without Carlos Vela is admirable. But Pulido’s substraction from Sporting Kansas City’s roster would likely have a greater negative impact on his team than the other four players listed. (Removing Pozuelo and Zelarayan from their clubs would come close.) Beyond three goals and four assists, Pulido is the functional hub of SKC’s wheel, the kind of player that makes everyone else in the front six better.
Newcomer of the Year
- Alan Pulido, SKC
- Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
- Robert Beric, CHI
- Pedro Gallese, ORL
- Adam Buksa, NE
It’s pretty self explanatory the MVP leader would also top the newcomer of the year chart, not to downplay Zelarayan’s excellent start with Columbus.
Rookie of the Year
- Mauricio Pineda, CHI
- Luis Binks, MTL
- Henry Kessler, NE
- Kevin Paredes, DC
- Sebastian Berhalter, CLB
The rookie of the year category is always a bit of an odd one in MLS, since it only applies to first-year professionals. And often players who qualify take some time to earn a more regular role in the team later in a given season. As such, only Pineda and Binks have emerged as everyday starters for their respective clubs so far. Pineda drew rave reviews for his performance in Chicago’s 2-1 victory over Seattle in their MLS is Back Tournament opener.
Defender of the Year
- Jonathan Mensah, CLB
- Eddie Segura, LAFC
- Ike Opara, MIN
- Xavier Arreaga, SEA
- Miles Robinson, ATL
This is another category that can take some time to suss out. As of now, the nod goes to Mensah as the centerpiece of a back four that has conceded just once in five matches, though there is clearly plenty of credit due across Columbus’ roster for that.
Goalkeeper of the Year
- Andre Blake, PHI
- Sean Johnson, NYC
- Pedro Gallese, ORL
- Stefan Frei, SEA
- Zac MacMath, COL
Blake has been at his shot-stopping best for Philadelphia, a major reason the Union have earned better results than their overall play has deserved so far. The Jamaica international who previously won the award in 2016 is the only ‘keeper to earn starting MLS Team of the Week honors twice this season. His 27 saves lead MLS.
Golden Boot Winner
- Diego Rossi, LAFC – 6 goals
- Ayo Akinola, TOR – 5 goals
- Gyasi Zardes, CLB – 4 goals
- Chris Mueller, ORL – 4 goals
- 12 players tied at 3 goals
The good news is Diego Rossi will still get plenty of opportunities in front of goal when Carlos Vela returns to the lineup. The bad news is not every opponent is the LA Galaxy, whom Rossi scored four times in a 6-2 Group F win.
Coach of the Year
- Oscar Pareja, ORL
- Caleb Porter, CLB
- Adrian Heath, MIN
- Bob Bradley, LAFC
- Jaap Stam, CIN
Pareja gets the edge over Porter, Heath and Bradley because he’s gotten results in shorter time in Orlando, with only one preseason to mold a squad in his image. Whereas Columbus, Minnesota and LAFC are rosters that are molded to their managers’ tendencies, with Pareja it feels a bit more like he could beat your team with his, then swap coaching boxes and beat his team with yours. As for Stam, early results are impressive, but it’s doubtful his conservative approach for the moment will continue to be quite this successful.