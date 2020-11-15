Amazon Apologizes For Kicking Northern Ireland Out Of The U.K.

Amazon support suffered a geography fail getty

Amazon has issued a hasty apology after its social media support team insisted Northern Ireland wasn’t part of the U.K.

The incident arose after a customer complained that he couldn’t watch live sport on Amazon Prime, having recently moved from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

The @AmazonHelp Twitter account responded by telling the customer that he couldn’t watch the rugby because Northern Ireland wasn’t part of the U.K.

“We apologize but upon reviewing your location you’re in Northern Ireland,” the company tweeted. “Rugby Autumn Nations Cup coverage is exclusively available to Prime members based in the U.K. We don’t have the rights to other territories.”

Even when confronted with evidence that the Amazon support team had made a highly sensitive faux pas, the Amazon staff member continued to dig in, repeatedly insisting Northern Ireland wasn’t in the U.K.

Amazon’s geographical struggle became an immediate source of amusement for Twitter wags:

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain joined in the fun:

Eventually, Amazon’s Support team realized the error of its ways and its controversial bid for Irish reunification ended with an apology.

“We apologize for the error in our colleague’s response,” the account tweeted. “Our Prime Video subscribers in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK can access and watch the Rugby Autumn Nations Cup on Prime Video as part of their subscription.”

