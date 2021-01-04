Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway And JP Morgan’s Healthcare Venture Haven Is Shutting Down After Little Progress Disrupting Healthcare

Breaking
written by Forbes January 4, 2021
Topline

Haven, a secretive healthcare startup launched by corporate behemoths Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan, will shut down at the end of February, the company announced Monday, illustrating how even deep-pocketed titans struggle to take on the entrenched healthcare industry.  

Key Facts

Founded in 2018, Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon and Jeff Bezos said the venture was meant to marshal their collective resources to improve the U.S. healthcare system for their employees, which they acknowledged was broken and a drag on the economy.

In a statement on Haven’s website, the company said it will shut down in February 2021, but will “continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employee populations.”

Though the original announcement garnered media attention and sent shares of healthcare incumbents tumbling, Haven faced challenges because the founding companies each started their own healthcare projects separately, which removed the need for a joint venture, according to CNBC.

Haven also launched primary care pilot programs, but it failed to market them to employees in an effort to maintain secrecy, the Information reported in July, while the company lost its financial backing. 

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan shares fell in the morning in a market-wide dip, but started increasing after the announcement.

Key Background

Haven got off to a rocky start. Insurance company UnitedHealthGroup sued a former executive in 2019 for allegedly stealing trade secrets and taking them to Haven. While the lawsuit was eventually dismissed, Haven’s COO left in May 2019 and its CEO, Dr. Atul Gawande, stepped down earlier this year. High turnover impacted Haven’s ability to define a clear business strategy, STAT reported.

Crucial Quote

 “In the past three years, Haven explored a wide range of healthcare solutions, as well as piloted new ways to make primary care easier to access, insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use, and prescription drugs more affordable,” a statement on Haven’s website reads.

