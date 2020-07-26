Amazon Echo Buds In-Ear Headphones Safety Problem: Fixed With Update

Amazon Echo Buds in their charging case.

David Phelan

Amazon’s in-ear Echo Buds headphones have recently suffered a setback, with a small number of users reporting an overheating issue. A firmware update has fixed this. Here’s the story, and how to fix the problem if you’re an Echo Buds owner.

MORE FROM FORBESApple AirPods Pro 2nd-Generation May Feature Biometric Sensors, Report Says

Amazon Echo Buds are true-wireless headphones with noise-reduction from Bose. Although reviews varied widely when they were first launched, there were enough positives for many to buy them.

However, earlier this month, it was reported that the headphones were hot, and not in a good way.

In fact, some were overheating, as first reported by Android Central. To be clear, this wasn’t a situation where the in-ears would get hot in-ear, as it were. Rather, the buds could overheat when placed in the charging case, which isn’t great.

Still, Amazon responded quickly with a solution in the form of a firmware upgrade which, it said sorted the issue.

Like Apple AirPods, Echo Buds are updated automatically, it’s not something you need to do, but even so, for peace of mind, here’s what you need to do as an Echo Buds owner.

First, open the Alexa app on the phone to which your Echo Buds are paired and go to Device Settings, then Echo Buds. Next, choose About. Now, you’re looking for Device Software Version number. If it’s 318119151, or a higher number, then you have the latest software and can continue to enjoy your Echo Buds with no fear that they’ll be hot when you next take them out of their charging case.

MORE FROM FORBESMove Over, Apple Watch: New Rival Smartwatch To Be Revealed In Days

And what if you have a lower number?

In that case, put the Buds in the charging case, ensure they’re connected to your phone by Bluetooth and recognized by the Alexa app. Both the earbuds and case need to be charged to 30% or higher.

If all those things are true, then with the lid of the case closed, you should find the update will happen within half an hour or so. In my case, it took under 10 minutes.

The software version you want to see.

Amazon

Amazon acknowledged the issue in an email to Echo Buds owners earlier in the month, saying, “The safety of our customers is our top priority. We recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case. Out of an abundance of caution, we have released a software update that addresses this potential safety risk and improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds’ batteries.”

So, there’s a benefit from the firmware update as well.

Follow me on Instagram by clicking here: davidphelantech and Twitter: @davidphelan2009

MORE FROM FORBESApple macOS 11 Big Sur Public Beta Can’t Come Soon Enough: Here Are 5 Reasons Why Source