An Entrepreneur Finds His Pandemic Silver Lining: Buying An Eco-Friendly Franchise While Helping His Community

Andrew Siegal and his family in front of their house in Dallas, Texas. Andrew Siegal

Despite job losses, industries facing disruption and uncertainty in the market, many Americans are actively seeking new opportunities as the coronavirus pandemic reshapes the economy.

Andrew Siegel is one such person. After spending 20 years making his way in the corporate world, he recently purchased a franchise called The Junkluggers, that offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional junk removal.

He’s not alone. According to the U.S. Census Bureau entrepreneurship is on the rise. Business formation jumped 37% year-over-year in November, with Americans opening new businesses at the fastest rate in over a decade.

Taking the Leap to Entrepreneurship

Historically, economic disruptions, such as the pandemic, propel entrepreneurship. While the outbreak caused many industries to contract, others saw a surge in demand. After Siegel lost his contract at Southwest Airlines in April, he realized the pandemic was going to have a long-term effect on the economy, so he used it as an opportunity to reinvent himself.

Siegel moved to Dallas in 1998, earned his MBA at SMU, and worked for several multi-national corporations as he searched for his niche in the corporate world. He moved on to a series of contract positions, yet never found an opportunity to establish himself. Each time, for one reason or another, the job would end and he’d be onto his next adventure.

He knew it was up to him to decide what happened next. “When the pandemic hit, I realized that once again I had been let go for something that was beyond my control. I was ready to take charge of my future”, Siegel explained.

Spotting That Shiny Object

He began his search on BizBuySell, which sometimes led him to a broker who knew of other opportunities. He considered restaurants, fitness centers, home restoration, even a trampoline park, but nothing seemed quite right.

“I was looking for that shiny object, something that stood out, that diamond in the rough. But I have rules when reviewing a business – I want it to be major retailer/e-commerce-proof, I want it to be recession-resistant, and have a positive impact on the community”, Siegel said.

With his extensive background in business strategy, he knew to do thorough research, ask detailed questions and crunch the numbers. “I would get up at 6AM on a Saturday and run through them on Excel. I really enjoy running business processes.”

Then one day he was introduced by a franchise broker (Ted Hooten) to The Junkluggers, a furniture and junk removal franchise. He found their eco-friendly concept and focus on landfill diversion very appealing. Additionally, he was very excited about their focus on donating collected items to local charities that served the community.

Siegel has always been mindful about finding ways to reuse things. In a way, The Junkluggers was part of who he was. He explains their process: “When we pick things up, the first option is always, ‘how do we donate it?’ If a donation center doesn’t want it, is it recyclable? If not, ‘is it up-cyclable?’ Meaning, ‘can we refurbish it and then re-sell it, donating a portion of the proceeds to a local charity?’ Our very last option is taking it to the landfill.”

Plus, The Junkluggers business model fit Siegel’s vetting criteria. “I doubt that any major retailers are going to get into the junk-hauling business anytime soon. They’re about bringing you more stuff, not removing it,” he said. “I’m dealing with seniors who are downsizing before moving into assisted living facilities, companies that are moving their offices and trying to get rid of furniture and filing cabinets, or parents turning their kid’s room into a gym once they are out of the house.”

The junk hauling business isn’t necessarily affected by a recession either. Between the number of people moving in and out and businesses turning over, there’s a steady demand for having furniture and equipment hauled away.

Conducting Thorough Due Diligence

With the experience Siegel had gained while working for BRIX Holdings, a multi-brand franchise company that owns Red Mango Frozen Yogurt and Souper Salads, among others, he was very familiar with the franchise industry. He reviewed The Junkluggers FDD (Franchise Disclosure Document) and when it came time to conducting due diligence, Siegel was very thorough- even making about 20 to 30 validation calls to franchisees.

“I’ve read about 40 FDDs from various franchisors cover to cover, which is more than many franchise brokers,” he said. “Part of my work involved modeling out all the business’s financials, so I understand what the revenue generation and costs of a franchise look like.”

All the franchisees that Siegel contacted were very supportive, yet honest. They let him know running a Junkluggers franchise was going to take a lot of work, but you also had the opportunity to be very successful. They spoke very favorably about the company, its mission, and its leadership.

Another thing that impressed him about The Junkluggers was that they are constantly evolving their business model. A lot of franchises, once they get to a certain point, just stop evolving.

Making the Purchase and Developing the Business

When he was ready to make the purchase, Siegel did not use an SBA loan or grant. He considered doing a ROBS program (Roll Over for Business Startup), but in the end he and his wife were able to take advantage of the current mortgage rates and did a cash-out refinance, plus took out a loan from their 401k.

Siegel is currently in the business development phase. One of his tasks during this period is to identify local charities and establish contacts. In Dallas, the demand for donations has not gone down. He elaborates, “these organizations need more stuff than ever. People are being hit hard by the pandemic and we want to help them in every way we can.”

For now, he’s running the business out of his home office until he needs a warehouse. His ‘lead lugger’ started in December and he has plans to add on two additional employees. Junkluggers allows him to start with one truck and one territory, then add more trucks as he expands his territories. His goal is to get his second truck within a year.

Advice for Others Seeking Business Ownership

For entrepreneurs interested in buying a business or franchise, Siegel gives this advice:

Do a lot of research ahead of time. Be comfortable making a lot of calls. Don’t wait until you’re unemployed and under pressure. It’s not wise to go in looking desperate. It doesn’t cost anything to do research.

Be comfortable making a lot of calls. Don’t wait until you’re unemployed and under pressure. It’s not wise to go in looking desperate. It doesn’t cost anything to do research. Prepare a list of questions to ask. Reach out to a franchise broker and get advice on what types of questions to ask. Ask other franchisees about their experience.

Reach out to a franchise broker and get advice on what types of questions to ask. Ask other franchisees about their experience. Check the financials. Get familiar with looking at the numbers. You need to understand what the financials are of the business you’re considering. Either the broker or the owner should be able to give you that information. But in the end, passion for a brand isn’t enough – the numbers must work.

Get familiar with looking at the numbers. You need to understand what the financials are of the business you’re considering. Either the broker or the owner should be able to give you that information. But in the end, passion for a brand isn’t enough – the numbers must work. Ask for help from your local SCORE or SBA chapter. They are both great resources and not enough people use them. Nobody is ever going to fault you for not knowing what to do, so ask a lot of questions.

As for the future, Siegel intends to run this for a long time. However, if in 5 to 10 years he’s grown it into a profitable business and someone makes him a nice offer, he’d have no problem selling it and moving on. “Because, in the end, one way or another, everybody exits their company. The smart business owner plans ahead,” he says.

