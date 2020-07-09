An Opportunity To Change Tech Culture: Leveraging DevOps For The Remote Workforce

Crook is the CEO of FP Complete, helping clients with the latest techniques in functional programming, cloud, DevOps and containerization.

Technology leaders have been facing challenges with how to best support a workforce that has become more remote over the years. Covid-19 exacerbated their problems by the sheer scale of supporting an entire company remotely on short notice. Many companies were not prepared for this rapid change in how they operate. IT leaders are faced with numerous challenges that they must solve quickly so their businesses can survive, much less remain competitive.

One of these challenges has been how we keep our application environments in sync and up to date. IT organizations have struggled with the development life cycle in a way that is efficient and cost-effective. DevOps has been a key in meeting the challenges, but many companies are ill prepared to implement a DevOps strategy properly.

The applications have become critical in client and employee interactions. Your development teams have an extreme influence on your organization because they build and support those applications. Over time, development teams can become bloated, and you could see a significant slowdown in innovation. They are focused more and more on maintaining the applications instead of innovating.

Business and technology leaders need to recognize that this new normal will change IT forever — the way it is used, implemented and valued. Changing how we address remote work is the catalyst for changing the technology culture and implementing a DevOps strategy.

While DevOps has been around for over a decade and has proved effective in making the faster delivery of applications more reliable, many companies have not embraced DevOps into their culture. Covid-19 has changed how and where employees work, forcing entire companies to work remotely. This sudden shift gives leaders the chance to change the technology culture that has kept many organizations from achieving success in implementing DevOps into their organizations.

IT leaders are now faced with having to rapidly build and deploy infrastructure to support a fully remote organization. Many leaders are leveraging cloud technology to accomplish this rapid scale-up. They must adapt their applications to work in the new cloud environment, and they must secure the environment to protect the organization at the same time. Additionally, they must deliver a robust user experience for both clients and employees. It is not an option anymore; it is a matter of survival for many organizations.

Many times, the culture within a company is the limiting factor for innovation and change. Most leaders recognize that any successful initiative requires change management. Changing a culture is difficult, but with Covid-19, organizations are having to change their culture to meet new demands brought on by having a completely remote organization. During times of forced change, smart leaders can leverage the dislocation of their culture caused by Covid-19 to implement DevOps across the organization.

To truly implement DevOps, everyone must buy in entirely from the top down. The status quo has been turned upside down. Developing a culture based on communication and collaboration is now a top priority of senior leadership. Because everyone is working remotely, people are finding new ways to connect. Technology leaders need to recognize that they will need to deliver new applications quicker and in a more robust manner than ever before to meet that need. They can no longer take a year or more to provide new applications.

I believe you should take advantage of this time to change your IT culture in order to leverage the benefits of DevOps. Many people are more willing than ever to adopt new ways of doing things. The time to change a tech culture to embrace DevOps is now. In my opinion, if tech leadership does not seize this moment for change, they are failing their organizations and putting them at a competitive disadvantage.

In the post-Covid-19 world, the remote workforce will be how the majority of employees conduct business. Tech leaders will need to adjust how they provide applications to the organizations, and DevOps is a vital cog in the wheel.

