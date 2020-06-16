‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Just Unseated Another Game For The EShop’s #1 Spot

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You can’t keep a good one down for long, it seems. After three months on top of the Nintendo Switch eShop, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was briefly taken down by Minecraft Dungeons, an isometric dungeon-crawling RPG from the studio that makes the ultra popular virtual Lego game. Now, just about a week later, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is back on top of the charts, sitting comfortably on the top of the Switch eShop.

After Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes Clubhouse Games, a collection of simple fun, and for the most part public domain games for local multiplayer. Minecraft Dungeons currently sits at #3, and I don’t really expect it to bounce back up any time soon. Clubhouse Games may have shot up to #1 briefly, but if it did I didn’t notice. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a tough one to beat.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a wonderful little game in its own right: it’s a dollhouse, basically, where players can collect and arrange furniture, villagers, trees and flowers to create their own island paradise to visit for a few minutes, or a few hours, every day. But its history will now forever be tied to the COVID-19 crisis, coming out as it did just at the onset of lockdown orders for large portions of the world. It’s a game that had always been intended as an escape, it just happened to come at a time when a giant number of people desperately needed an escape. It reached heights of financial success unheard of for the series, and for a moment became arguably the most popular game in the world.

Now I just wonder how long it keeps going for: interest has tapered since the explosion of March and April, but it’s not like people have stopped playing. There are new events coming, new seasons in both hemispheres, and a ton of content left for anyone who still wants to live on a charming little island with some anthropomorphic animal friends. I bet this stays up until around the time Paper Mario: The Origami King comes out.

