Another 709,000 People Filed For Unemployment Last Week Amid Coronavirus Surge

Topline

709,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week, according to new data released Thursday by the Labor Department—that’s slightly less than the prior week’s 757,000 claims (on a seasonally adjusted basis), but still significantly higher than before the pandemic.

Despite temperatures in the mid-forties, customers continue to patronize restaurants and bars in the … [+] Wicker Park neighborhood on November 11, 2020. Getty Images

Key Facts

Weekly claims have fallen almost every week since March, but remain stubbornly above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000. The pace of recovery has slowed dramatically over the last few months. The unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in October—a full percentage point less than September’s unemployment rate—as the U.S. added 638,000 jobs, but the economy is still down more than ten million jobs from pre-pandemic levels. 298,154 people also filed claims last week under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was created during the crisis to provide benefits to gig workers, freelancers, and other self employed people that are not eligible for traditional state benefits.

Big Number

21.2 million. That’s how many people are receiving some form of government unemployment benefit, down slightly from 21.5 million last week.

Crucial Quote

“Today’s report is a move in the right direction, but the job market remains on tenterhooks,” says Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao. “The impending winter months could worsen both the dual pandemic and economic crises at a time when relief for millions is set to expire.”

Key Background

Cases of Covid-19 have been on the rise since September, and Wednesday was the deadliest day since August for coronavirus in the United States with 1,421 deaths reported. Markets this week cheered promising news that pharma giant Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate is 90% effective in preventing infection, but it will be months before that vaccine, if authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, is widely available.

Further Reading

Senate Republicans Release $1.4 Trillion Spending Plan—Without Covid-19 Relief—Ahead Of December 11 Government Shutdown Deadline (Forbes)

Unemployment Fell To 6.9% In October, But Experts Say More Stimulus Needed For Recovery (Forbes)

U.S. Sees Deadliest Day In Covid-19 Pandemic Since August (Forbes)

U.S Will Have Enough Covid Vaccine Doses By Mid-2021, Plus 5 More Big Predictions From Goldman Sachs (Forbes)

Source