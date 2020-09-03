Breaking
Home General Another 881,000 People Filed For Unemployment Last Week
General

Another 881,000 People Filed For Unemployment Last Week

written by Forbes September 3, 2020
Another 881,000 People Filed For Unemployment Last Week

TOPLINE

New unemployment claims continued to decline last week thanks to the combined effect of small improvements in the job market and a new data adjustment method that experts say will make the weekly snapshot more accurate. 

KEY FACTS

881,000 people filed temporary unemployment claims last week on a seasonally adjusted basis. 

Another 759,482 people filed new claims through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to people who are not eligible for traditional unemployment like gig workers and the self-employed. 

This week, the Labor Department changed the way it adjusts weekly data to better account for disruptions to normal seasonal patterns in employment during the Covid-19 crisis; the change will make the data more accurate, but it will also make comparing this week’s adjusted data impossible to compare with last week’s adjusted data. 

The changes in methodology don’t affect the bottom line for the labor market, however: while claims have dropped significantly from the eye-watering levels they reached in March and April, they still remain at historically high levels. 

Crucial quote

Ernie Tedeschi, managing director and policy economist for Evercore ISI, told the New York Times that the modest declines in claims from week to week are a positive sign for the economy, “but they point to a long, drawn out recovery.”

What to watch for

On Friday, the government will release its jobs data for the entire month of August. Economists are expecting August’s data to show that the U.S. added about 1.2 million jobs during the month. In July, the U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs.

Further reading

Economy Needs At Least $1.3 Trillion In New Stimulus To Sustain Recovery, Bridgewater CIO Says (Forbes)

Thanks To Stimulus Spending, U.S. Debt Expected To Exceed The Size Of The Entire Economy Next Year (Forbes)

Mnuchin: We Want To Extend Unemployment Insurance And Send Out More Stimulus Checks (Forbes)

Fed Won’t Raise Rates Until 2025, Goldman Sachs Predicts (Forbes)

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Doing The Hard Things: AI, Space, and Climate...

NBA 2K21: What To Expect From Each Mode...

Brooke Shields Partners With Life Happens For Life...

Siri Shortcuts And Google Assistant Shortcuts Reveal The...

Street Estimates For Tesla’s 2H20 Revenues Are Overly...

Thanks To Stimulus Spending, U.S. Debt Expected To...

More Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Is Making Poison Ivy...

Nvidia, Cisco & Intel: How Are Internet Infrastructure...

Living That Covid-19 State Of Mind?

How a Simpler Website Can Improve User Experience

How to Set Up Microsoft Bing Shopping Campaigns...

My No. 1 Strategy For Dodging Dividend Cuts

Election 2020: Have Russian Hackers Stolen Millions Of...

Popular NBA 2K Developer Joins EA As Creative...

American, Delta And Alaska Airlines All Slashing Change...

Why Senate Republicans May Propose A New $500...

How Your Brand Can Earn Media Coverage on...

American Express Next-Generation Enterprise Digital And Analytics Journey

Ethereum Is Eating Bitcoin

Economy Needs At Least $1.3 Trillion In New...

Leave a Comment