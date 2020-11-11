Breaking
written by Forbes November 11, 2020
Anta Sprints Ahead Amid Chinese Retail Recovery

This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of China’s Richest 2020. See the full list here.

Billionaire brothers Ding Shizhong, chairman of Anta Sports Products, and Ding Shijia, the deputy chairman, rank No. 70 and 73 on this year’s list with respective fortunes of $6.89 billion and $6.78 billion.

Anta, one of China’s biggest sportswear companies, saw retail sales recover in the third quarter, underscoring the staying power of China’s consumers.

Its Hong Kong-traded shares climbed to a record high in October, nearly doubling from their low in mid-March. The duo’s brother-in-law, Lai Shixian, is also a billionaire.

