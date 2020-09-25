Apple iOS 14.0.1 Release: Should You Upgrade?

Apple iOS 14.0.1 has arrived quickly (as expected). iOS 14 was one of Apple’s most stable generational updates in years, but it was far from bug free. Now Apple’s first iOS 14 update is here with fixes, but reliable is it? Unfortunately, it looks like it breaks more than it fixes. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tip: bookmark this page because I will keep it up to date if/when new problems are found. I will deliver my final verdict in a week.

Who Is It For?

Apple iOS 14.0.1 is available for every iOS 13-compatible device. That means the iPhone 6S and newer and 7th generation iPod touch. An update notification should arrive automatically but, if not, you can trigger it manually by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. Beta testers, if you are running iOS 14.2 (see ‘The Road Ahead’ section at the end), you must unenroll your iPhone for iOS 14.0.1 to show up.

iPad owners, Apple has moved you to iPadOS. This is not an iPadOS-focused guide, but I will touch upon pertinent issues in these guides.

The Deal Breakers

There is currently no jailbreak for iOS 14.0.1. Unc0ver remains stuck on iOS 13.5 at the time of publication and while checkra1n has an iOS 14 jailbreak (not iOS 14.0.1), it is currently restricted to Apple devices running A9(X) chipsets and older. These are: iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and SE, iPad 5th gen, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro 1st gen. Checkra1n hopes to add newer devices soon but, for now, you will have to sit tight.

In terms of stability, iOS 14.0.1 is not off to a great start. While it promises significant fixes for iOS 14 (see the next section), and some are reporting improvements, for many it seems the problems with iOS 14 have not only continued but been made worse. This is particularly notable with severe graphical glitches in widgets being reported, some of which are a sight to behold:

There are also reports of search bugs, WiFi, Bluetooth and Apple Watch connectivity problems, as well as stability concerns and lagging performance, especially with keyboard input. These problems are also echoed on two long Reddit forums.

So What Do You Get?

Apple iOS 14.0.1 is a dedicated bug fix and the fixes, while short, are significant.

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your ‌iPhone‌

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your ‌iPhone‌ from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

The bad news is not all these fixes are working. The good news is the update does successfully address the resetting defaults bug I called out in my iOS 14 upgrade guide. As for security, Apple’s official security page confirms there are no new patches in iOS 14.0.1. This is common for a ‘minor point’ release.

Apple iOS 14.0.1 Verdict: Stay Away For Now

iOS 14 enjoyed a surprisingly slick and relatively bug-free launch, compared to recent iOS generational upgrades. Unfortunately, iOS 14.0.1 appears to be a rushed release and a step backwards. A number of upgraders are reporting the fixes are ineffective and I’m noticing an uptick in problems reported across social media. I suspect you won’t have to wait long for iOS 14.0.2 and, while I’ll update this guide with my final verdict in a week, for now I’d suggest you stay away from iOS 14.0.1.

The Road Ahead

Apple iOS 14.2 is currently in beta testing. This launch continues Apple’s newly idiosyncratic numbering system for betas, with the final version expected to be released as iOS 14.1. It introduces new Music Recognition control in the Control Center (built from Apple’s purchase of Shazam), a redesigned Now Playing widget and a redesigned interface for AirPlay, which is optimized for multiple-device streaming.

When will it arrive? I’d expect a wait of around a month with iOS 14.0.2 and, probably, iOS 14.0.3 dedicated bug fixes to arrive first.

