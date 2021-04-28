Apple iOS 14.5 Release: Should You Upgrade?

04/28 Update below. This post was originally published on April 27

Apple iOS 14.5 has been released after more than two months of public beta testing. This is an unusually long period, but iOS 14.5 is an unusually feature-packed release full of significant upgrades and fixes (it even got a press release). Unfortunately, after Apple’s excellent recent record, iOS 14.5 also contains more problems than normal as well. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tip: bookmark this page because I will keep it up to date if/when new problems are found. I will deliver my final verdict in a week.

Who Is It For?

Apple iOS 14.5 has been released for all iOS 13-compatible devices. This means the iPhone 6S and newer and 7th generation iPod touch. If you don’t receive an automatic update notification, the update can be triggered manually by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. Beta testers, if you are running a later version of iOS 14 when you read this (see ‘The Road Ahead’ section at the end), you must unenroll your iPhone before iOS 14.5 will show up.

iPad owners, Apple has moved you to iPadOS. This is not an iPadOS-focused guide, but I will touch upon pertinent issues in these guides.

The Deal Breakers

Jailbreakers, upgrading to iOS 14.5 will break your jailbreak and with popular jailbreaking teams Unc0ver (limited to iOS 14.3) and checkra1n (limited Apple devices running A9(X) chipsets and older) falling behind, you will need to hold. Possibly, for some time.

There are also reasons why non-jailbreakers should hold too. After several polished releases, iOS 14.5 introduces a number of problems. Most significant is a bug disabling the ability to toggle App Tracking Transparency (ATT), arguably the biggest new feature. This has been widely reported by upgraders and both iPhone and iPad users are reporting ATT fails to list any apps. I’ve written a dedicated post on this here.

In addition, iOS 14.5 is either breaking or jumbling Podcasts while others are reporting bugs with CarPlay, delayed unlocking via Apple Watch (see feature list below) and isolated reports of connectivity issues with AirPods, high battery drain and app switching crashes.

04/28 Update: Apple has added clarity to the irregular behaviour of ATT in a new support document, but it still leaves a lot of questions to be answered. You can read more about this here. In addition, users are reporting that the new ‘Report’ button in Apple Maps for reporting accidents, hazards or speeds traps is missing. There may be a server-side fix which Apple can roll out, otherwise it is looking increasingly likely at an urgent iOS 14.5.1 bug fix will be needed to address this and the growing number of issues iPhone and iPad owners are discovering with iOS 14.5.

So What Do You Get?

Apple iOS 14.5 contains perhaps the longest release notes I’ve seen outside of a generational iOS release:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

Ability to unlock your ‌iPhone‌ X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask

AirTag and Find My

Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

Precision Finding uses visual, audible, and haptic feedback to guide you directly to your nearby AirTag using Ultra Wideband provided by the U1 chip on iPhone 11 and ‌iPhone 12‌ models

AirTag can be located by playing a sound via the built-in speaker

The ‌Find My‌ network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn’t nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

Emoji

Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji

Siri

‌Siri‌ now includes more diverse voice options

Incoming calls can be announced with ‌Siri‌, including who is calling, when you’re wearing your ‌AirPods‌ or compatible Beats headphones, and you can answer hands-free

Group FaceTime calls are supported by asking ‌Siri‌ to ‌FaceTime‌ a list of contacts or a group name from Messages

Emergency contacts can be called by asking ‌Siri‌

Privacy

App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers

Apple Music

Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation

City charts showcase what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts

Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

5G improvements

Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that’s using cellular data on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

5G international roaming enabled on supported carriers on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

News

Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories

Maps

Accidents, hazards, or speed checks along your route can be reported by telling ‌Siri‌ on your ‌iPhone‌ or on CarPlay

Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking ‌Siri‌ or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA

Reminders

Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Due Date, or Creation date

Option to print your reminder lists

Translate

Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long pressing the play button

Gaming

Xbox Series X S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSenseTM Wireless Controller support

Fitness+

Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled TVs and devices

CarPlay

ETA in ‌Apple Maps‌ can be easily shared while driving with new ‌Siri‌ or keyboard controls in ‌CarPlay‌

There’s a lot to process here. Standout features are mask-friendly unlocking via Apple Watch (despite some reports it can be slow), Apple’s (admittedly buggy) ATT launch, Waze-inspired hazard reporting on Apple Maps, support for AirTags and major upgrades for Siri, Reminders and Podcasts (though the latter is also troubled at launch).

In addition to this there are a wealth of bug fixes:

Messages at the bottom of the thread may be hidden by the keyboard under certain circumstances

Deleted messages may still appear in Spotlight search

Messages may persistently fail to send texts in some threads

Mail would not load new emails for some users until restarting the device

Call blocking and identification section may not appear in Phone settings

iCloud Tabs may not appear in Safari

‌iCloud‌ Keychain could be prevented from turning off

Reminders created via ‌Siri‌ may be unintentionally set for early morning hours

Battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on ‌iPhone 11‌ models to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users

Optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that may appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds on ‌iPhone 12‌ models

‌AirPods‌ audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching

‌AirPods‌ Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated

Lastly, Apple’s official security page lists more than 50 fixes for vulnerabilities. You can find a breakdown of some of the most significant here.

Apple iOS 14.5 Verdict: Hold

For many, the rich feature set of iOS 14.5 will prove irresistible and that is understandable. For everyone else, however, the number of problems being reported in the first 24 hours after release does warrant concern. I also expect Apple to release an iOS 14.5.1 update as a priority. So, if you can, resist the urge to upgrade for now.

Note: I will keep this guide updated and offer my final verdict in a week.

The Road Ahead

Apple iOS 14.6 is in beta testing. The initial release doesn’t include any obvious new features, but as a ‘major point’ release so I would expect some to be added in subsequent betas. That said, I strongly suspect we will be getting iOS 14.5.1 long before this is released.

___

