Apple Loop: Stunning iPhone 13 Decision, Shock New iPhone Feature, Donald Trump’s Mac Pro Surprise

Keeping Your iPhone Cool

With new power comes new responsibilities, and for Apple’s upcoming iPhone that means dealing with the extra thermal demands that the presumed bump in capabilities the new processor will deliver. Adrian Kingsley-Huges reports:

“But vapor chamber cooling, which is already in use by some high-end smartphone makers (the Huawei Mate 20 comes to mind), would allow the cooling system to be more effective, which means the processor can be pushed faster and harder. Better cooling would have a knock-on effect of keeping the battery cooler, which in turn should give it a longer lifespan.”

What’s In A Name?

Given the superstition around ‘thirteen’, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Apple would consider dodging the iPhone 13. Jon Prosser suggests that this year will be the year of the iPhone 12S. Stephen Warwick picks up the story and runs with it:

“Apple is rumored to be planning a 2021 lineup similar to the iPhone 12, with four models of iPhone in three sizes. If these latest reports are correct, it seems we can expect minor tweaks and an ‘S’ upgrade akin to previous years, and no ‘iPhone 13’ ever.”

Focusing On The iPhone 12 Pro

When you have one smash-hit phone that you are struggling to keep in stock, and another handset that is solid but not meeting targets, of course you are going to focus the production line on the former. So it is with the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Mini. Ben Lovejoy reports:

“Apple has reportedly switched two million units of Q1 production from the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 12 Pro, as the company struggles to keep up with demand for the flagship models. The Morgan Stanley investment note seen by PED30 further corroborates reports that sales of the iPhone 12 lineup as a whole were higher than expected, while those of the mini specifically have been disappointing.”

From The Bottom To The Top Of The Mac

With Apple’s rollout of the Apple Silicon powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini coming along nicely, what comes next? Many are expecting a tweak to the high-end MacBook Pro, but could the ARM-based processor go all the way up to the Mac Pro? Abhay Ram reports:

“The upcoming powerful chips from Apple for the Mac will also be power efficient compared to high-end Intel desktop class chips. As a result, Apple will be able to create a much smaller Mac Pro compared to the current generation which is huge. Some have speculated that the new smaller Mac Pro could use a design similar to the old Power Mac G4 Cube.”

The Tables Turn On The Tablet

Once upon a time the iPad was seen as a laptop killer. Even Apple proclaimed that, in the iPad Pro, your next computer was not going to be a computer. That was before the arrival of Apple Silicon and a the start of a Mac renaissance. What’s left for the iPad family in general and the iPad Pro in particular? Robin Harris looks at the options:

“Fundamentally, the iPad Pros have no feature that leads against other, more usable Apple products. Many of the features, such as cameras or storage capacity, aren’t as good as they are in the iPhone or M1 Macs.

“The only major differentiator is Pencil input. If you’re an artist, that may be all the justification you need to buy one. For the rest of us? Not so much. Before the M1 Macs, the iPad Pro was clearly the most powerful mobile device in Apple’s lineup. That attracted many buyers, including me. Now it isn’t.”

Look Around You

The Apple Watch saw Apple enter a new wearable space with great success. Now, Tim Cook and his team are getting closer to the oft-discussed Apple VR system. But it’s going to be a gentle bleeding-edge approach, with subtlety rather than a seismic moment. Mark Gurman reports:

“Apple Inc.’s first crack at a headset is designed to be a pricey, niche precursor to a more ambitious augmented reality product that will take longer to develop, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The initial device has confronted several development hurdles and the company has conservative sales expectations, illustrating how challenging it will be to bring this nascent consumer technology to the masses.”

And Finally…

The first of the new Mac Pros to come off the production line was not the very first Mac Pro, there would have been countless hand built machines, limited runs to test the line, and a bundle of here are all the bits running on my desk variants, but the symbolic nature of ‘first’ is always there. Ed Hardy reports on the surprising owner of the first 2019 Mac Pro:

“It’s good to be the president. People just give you things, like the first 2019 Mac Pro assembled in Austin, Texas…

“The former President filed a Financial Disclosure Report on January 15, and David Enrich of The New York Times noted that Cook was among several CEOs to give Trump gifts. In Apple’s case, the gift was a “Mac Pro Computer, the first created at the Flex Factory in Austin, Texas.” The present is valued at $5,999, the cost of the base model of the Apple workstation.”

