Breaking
Home Technology Apple M1 Chip Rules? Latest Intel ‘Tiger Lake’ Processors Compete On Benchmarks (13-Inch MacBook Pro)
Technology

Apple M1 Chip Rules? Latest Intel ‘Tiger Lake’ Processors Compete On Benchmarks (13-Inch MacBook Pro)

written by Forbes November 28, 2020
Apple M1 Chip Rules? Latest Intel ‘Tiger Lake’ Processors Compete On Benchmarks (13-Inch MacBook Pro)

The latest benchmarks show Intel’s latest Tiger Lake processors for laptops holding their own against Apple’s M1 chip.

(Reference: see this Intel And AMD x86 Mobility CPUs Destroy Apple’s M1 In Cinebench R23 Benchmark Results.)

Cinebench R23

Taking a look at the oft-cited Cinebench R23 benchmark, the latest Intel Core i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake (10-nanometer) mobile processor actually edges out the M1 in single-core benchmarks, according to numbers posted by cpu-monkey.

Cinebench R23 single core:

—i7: 1,538

—M1: 1,514

The M1, however, does beat the Core i7 1185G7 on Cinebench 23 multicore — but not by the massive margins one would be led to believe by the media.

Cinebench R23 multicore:

—M1: 7,760

MORE FOR YOU

— i7: 6,264

Geekbench:

Geekbench favors the M1 over Intel Core i7 1185G7 but, again, not enough that Windows laptop users would notice vis-a-vis an M1-based MacBook Pro.

Geekbench 5 single-core:

—M1: 1,718 (single core)

—i7: 1,578 (single core)

On Geekbench 5 multicore it’s a bigger gap but not huge.

Geekbench 5 multicore:

—M1: 7,534 (multicore)

— i7: 6,102 (multicore)

The Intel Core i7 1185G7 processor is already being used in popular laptops like the latest Dell XPS 13.

While Apple has pulled off a coup of sorts with its new M1, Intel isn’t standing still.

Comments or suggestions can be sent to me via a direct twitter message at twitter.com/mbrookec or mbcrothers@gmail.com

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Android Circuit: New Samsung Galaxy Details, Black Friday...

Samsung’s Serious Black Friday Deals Will Cause Problems...

Apple’s Black Friday 2020 Offers Are Now Live:...

Ask Ethan: How Did The Entire Universe Come...

Cyber Police Claim Double Win: Arrests In 50,000-Victim...

The Physics Of Why You Must Never Deep...

What Time And Where To Buy The PS5...

Here’s What You Need To Know About AstraZeneca’s...

Is The Caruso 2020 A Serious Challenger To...

Sony PS5 Reportedly Suffering With Frustrating 4K HDR...

Black Friday 2020 Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air,...

AirPods Black Friday 2020: Here Are The Best...

Using Machine Learning To Predict And Detect Fraud

Global Crypto Industry Wants Regulators To Scale Up...

Fast And Easy Access Management Oversight For The...

Microsoft’s Surface Pro Has A New Killer Feature

Walmart Black Friday 2020: Here Are The Best...

Costco Black Friday 2020: Here Are The First...

Why VC Firm Sequoia Broke With Tradition To...

Quantum Fluctuations Were Experimentally Proven Way Back In...

Leave a Comment