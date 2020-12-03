Breaking
Apple Turns On Secret iPhone Feature

written by Forbes December 3, 2020
Apple Turns On Secret iPhone Feature

With almost no fanfare, Apple has quietly rolled out a new feature for the iPhone, and it’s one that everyone will have a chance to see.

With any update to iOS, Apple can add in new features as well as address bugs, fix problems, and increase security on the iPhone. The latest update to iOS 14.2 did just that with the changes announced in the release notes. But one feature did not appear in the notes. An improvement to the FaceTime selfie camera.

Picked up by MacMagazine, Apple has increased the resolution of video from the forward facing camera for video calls to 1080p resolution on older iPhone models. Rafael Fischmann reports (translated):

“Although the hardware of the front cameras of the iPhones 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro is practically the same as the previous generation, Apple brought them a cool novelty: video calls via FaceTime in Full HD (1080p) resolution , both via Wi-Fi and via 5G.

“It would be a very typical software limitation from Apple, but this time it was cool and quietly released FaceTime HD (1080p) to all owners of iPhones 8 , 8 Plus , X , XR , XS , XS Max , SE of second generation , 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max .”

Obviously the hardware has not changed, so the capability for 1080p has been secretly hiding in the handsets, only to be turned on now. This is not an unknown area for Apple; the iPod Touch originally shipped with bluetooth hardware, but it was not activated until a later software update; and a number of Mac machines had 802.11n support switched on in 2007 (through a $1.99 software download).

The iPhone 12 family remains the only iPhone handsets that offer 1080p FaceTime while on a cellular network, but with this update handsets going back to the iPhone 8 will now be able to utilise the higher resolution over wi-fi.

Given the rise in ‘Work From Home’ and the use of video calls for business and personal use, the increase in resolution is welcomed. The question now is if the updates to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro expected in 2021 will up the resolution of the FaceTime cameras on the laptops from the weaker 720p to match the iPhone.

Now read the latest iPhone headlines in Forbes' weekly Apple Loop column…

