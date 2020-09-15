Apple Watch Series 6: 7 Things The Keynote Didn’t Mention

Apple Watch Series 6 with new Leather Link band Apple

There was more screen time given over to Apple Watch today than ever, but there were some features that didn’t get mentioned in great detail in the special event. Here’s what you missed…

Fast charging comes to Apple Watch Series 6.

This is big news, and it’s a sign of just how much was announced about the Watch that there was no time for this in the keynote. It means that where previous Apple Watch models would charge from zero to full in 2 hours 30 minutes, that’s now reduced by a full hour to just 90 minutes. This is important if you’re planning to wear your Watch overnight for sleep tracking.

Battery life is improved, too.

In some cases, the energy efficiency of the S6 chip in Series 6 is better than ever. If you’re doing a workout out outdoors where GPS is running, battery life has improved by one hour. Audio playback is also better, offering an hour’s extra playback compared to Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 6 in PRODUCT(RED) finish with sultry new Solo Loop band Apple

There are nine sizes of Solo Loop.

If you’re buying the cool new Solo Loop, which comes in seven colors, also has different sizes to fit different wrists. Nine different sizes, in fact. So, how do you buy it? In the store, there’s a fitting tool which will help you ascertain which is best. Buying online, there’s a fitting tool which you can download and print out to work out the perfect fit.

And it’s super-stretchy.

I’ve seen it being taken on and off the wrist and it stretches a lot, so my guess is that while it’s so stretchy that you could choose one of several sizes and it would fit okay, the reason for the exact sizing is so the strap keeps a firm contact between Watch and wrist.

Apple Watch Series 6 with Braided Solo Loop band. Apple

But Solo Loop doesn’t work with Apple Watch Series 3.

That’s right, this and the Braided Solo Loop are the first Watch bands that only work with more recent Apple Watches, specifically Series 4 onwards. These bands are not available yet in PRODUCT(RED). Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop are available in late October in PRODUCT(RED) finish.

Apple Watch Series 6 in new, refined gold stainless steel finish. Apple

There’s no power brick but the charging cable and puck are still there.

To save waste, Apple has left the power brick out of the Apple Watch packaging. After all, if you buy an Apple Watch, then you already have an iPhone as you need to pair it with the phone. So, the question is not whether you have a phone charging plug but rather how many. The charging puck itself is less common so Apple has decided to include that.

The U1 Ultra Wide Band chip is in the Series 6.

The U1 is in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and it’s designed to provide improved spatial awareness. This is something a lot of people really seem to lack, so adding it to a Watch is pretty cool. It’s not in the Apple Watch SE, only Series 6.

As more revelations unfold, I’ll be reporting on them, so please check back.

