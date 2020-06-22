Apple Watch Will Soon Be Able To Calculate The Calories Of Your Dance Moves

watchOS 7 will add new dancing modes to the Apple Watch’s workout roster. They use machine learning to calculate the calories you burn through while flailing around the living room.

There are different modes for different styles of dance, including Bollywood, hip-hop and Latin. And a free-for-all Cardio mode for those who don’t know what they are doing.

The tech behind the scenes makes the Apple Watch’s dance modes more than just a cute novelty.

How Apple’s dance tracking works

Apple

WatchOS 7 will analyse the movement of your hands using the accelerometer, and cross-reference this with the vertical acceleration monitored by the gyroscope to track your movement whether you dance more with your legs or your arms.

Heart rate data is then recorded to determine your exertion level and estimate the calories burned in a session.

Wear a Fitbit or Garmin activity tracker while dancing and the only movement logged will be the number of “steps” taken. The Apple Watch’s Dance modes are something new for fitness trackers in general.

Other features coming to Apple Watch in watchOS 7 include a functional fitness mode and sleep tracking. It will also be able to detect when you wash your hands, and will start a timer to make sure you do so for long enough.

Apple announced these new features at WWDC, its annual developer conference. watchOS 7 is expected to be released to the public in Autumn 2020. Apple is also likely to announce a new generation of the Watch at this time, as it has done every year since 2016 when the second Apple Watch was unveiled.

