Apple’s Black Friday 2020 Offers Are Now Live: Full Details Here

Every Black Friday for the last few years, Apple has joined the sales excitement of the season with offers of its own. In 2018, it moved to a new, now-traditional format by increasing the length of the event from one day to four.

In the last few minutes, this year’s offers have gone live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Apple’s event runs for four days

It started at 12.01AM Pacific (5.01AM Eastern) on Friday, November 27 and ends at 11.59PM Pacific on Cyber Monday, November 30.

It’s all about the gift cards

Apple’s special shopping event has worked in a very specific way: buy something and get a gift card to spend in store. If you are after cash discounts, you need to go elsewhere, but if you think you are going to buy other Apple stuff, then Apple’s four-day event is well worth a look.

And, remember, on some products you can snag free engraving as well, which other retailers can’t offer.

Apple focuses its gift-card love on products that are not the best-selling, most recent ones. So, you won’t find the iPhone 12 in the selected items, for instance.

So, what are the deals?

Selected iPhones come with $50 gift cards. And note that you can trade in eligible phones to save money.

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone SE: $50 gift card

The iPhone SE launched last Spring and was the best-value iPhone ever. It’s now even better value with a $50 gift card. Prices start at $399 for the 64GB model, rising to $449 for 128GB and $549 for the 256GB storage capacity. Choose from black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

Apple iPhone XR: $50 gift card

First released in 2018, the XR offers an abundance of colors to choose from. All six are available now: white, black, blue, coral, yellow and PRODUCT(RED). This is another great-value option.

$499 for 64GB, $549 for 128GB versions.

Apple iPhone 11: $50 gift card

Last year’s iPhone 11 is a steal at $599 and it introduced two cameras on an entry-level iPhone for the first time and a big uptick in battery life. Black, white, purple, yellow, green and PRODUCT(RED) color options.

$599 for 64GB, $649 for 128GB storage.

Apple Watch

Apple Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band BUY FROM APPLE

Apple Watch Series 3: $25 gift card

The Series 3 is the most affordable Watch and it comes in space gray and silver aluminum options. It costs from $199.

AirPods and AirPods Pro

Unlike iPhone and Apple Watch, you can choose the top-flight version of true-wireless Apple earbuds, and get the gift card as well. Not to mention free engraving.

Apple AirPods Pro: $25 gift card, price $249

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $199 with $25 gift card

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 with $25 gift card

Apple iPad mini and Apple iPad Pro

The smallest and biggest iPads come with a gift card of either $50 (iPad mini) or $100 (iPad Pro). Space gray, silver and gold options.

Apple iPad mini: $50 gift card

$399 buys the 64GB model, $549 the 256GB storage version.

Apple iPad Pro: $100 gift card

Choose your screen size (11in or 12.9in), color (space gray or silver) and storage capacity, which ranges from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB up to 1TB. Oh, and then whether you want wi-fi only or wi-fi plus cellular. Prices start at $799 and go all the way up to $1,649.

iMac and MacBook Pro

The 21.5in iMac comes with a $150 gift card as does the 16in MacBook Pro.

iMac: $150 gift card

Prices start at $1,099.

MacBook Pro 16in: $150 gift card

Apple’s biggest-screened laptop comes with $150 gift card. Prices start at $2,399.

Apple HomePod

The original HomePod costs $299, but there’s a $100 gift card with it right now.

Apple TV

Get a $50 gift card with the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K.

Apple TV HD: $50 gift card

It’s priced at $149.

Apple TV 4K: $50 gift card

The 4K version comes with two storage sizes and costs $179 (32GB) or $199 (64GB).

Beats Headphones

Select Beats over-ears and in-ears come with a $50 gift card

Apple Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones – Blue BUY FROM APPLE

Beats Studio3 Wireless: $50 gift card

Price: $349.95. Choose from seven colors.

Beats Solo3 Wireless: $50 gift card

$199.95, with three hues to choose from.

Beats Solo Pro: $50 gift card

$299.95, three colors to suit you.

Apple Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones – Cloud Pink BUY FROM APPLE

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $50 gift card

The brilliant in-ears ($249.95) with a hook come with a $50 gift card.

Beats Powerbeats: $50 gift card

The more affordable in-ears, $149.95, have the same-value $50 gift card.

