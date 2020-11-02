Apple’s Classical Storytelling Style Reveals Radical MacBook

Apple has announced a press event for Tuesday November 10th, and it has deplored its biggest totemic phrase, ‘one more thing’, as the slogan. This call to Cupertino’s livestream on November 10th is surely the long expected and keenly awaited reveal on the new MacBook and the public display of macOS on ARM.

It’s also an absolutely straight down the middle ‘rule of three’ that Steve Jobs built his keynotes around, but spread out over many months.

2020 has been a curious year for product launches, no matter the company. Apple’s schedule – which you can normally set your calendar by – looks a little different this year. While the first half of the year ran pretty much as expected (albeit with webcams rather than meet and greets), it’s the back half of the year and the 2020/21 product line that has seen Apple take its storytelling skills back to basics.

No longer is there a key event in September for the main product line and a follow-up smaller event in October to reinforce the September event and introduce the second wave of products.

Apple’s launch season is now the classical three act structure, We started with the introduction of this year’s special teams in September with the new Apple Watches, iPads, and iPad Airs. We had the rising tension of the iPhone 12 family and their compromises to facilitate 5G connectivity. And now we have the denouement of the year. We had our appetite whetted, we had a sense of danger from the iPhone 12s not meeting expectations, and now we wait to see what emotions the third act will deliver alongside the MacBook’s new ARM-powered heart.

Might Tim Cook take to the stage in a White Suit to rival Alec Guinness? Will macOS and ARM create a passionate embrace of old and new to rival Steven Berkoff’s The Secret Love Life Of Ophelia? Or will it be a Shakespearean tragedy to rival the hubris of MacBeth.

And if this really is ‘One More Thing’ then can we expect to see Samuel L Jackson pop up as the credits roll on Apple’s 2020?

