Apple’s Massive AirPods Upgrade Suddenly Revealed

written by Forbes October 17, 2020
Apple’s most exciting iPhone 12 upgrade was its most unexpected and now the company has revealed it is working on the same exciting upgrade for AirPods. 

Just days after the iPhone 12 event, where Apple unveiled its exciting new ecosystem of MagSafe charging and accessories, the company has filed a patent with the US Patent & Trademark Office for heavily redesigned MagSafe AirPods. 

Spotted by Patently Apple, the new AirPods use a super thin folio case that snaps onto the back of a device (read: iPhone) using magnets. Apple also shows a more traditional slimmed down design with a flip-open lid that connects the same way. Both devices then take their charge directly from the iPhone.

Apple attempts to be vague in the description of these devices, but leaves little to the imagination, noting that the AirPods have “a magnet that emits an external magnetic field that is detectable by a magnetic field sensor [read: MagSafe]. The accessory device may include an inductive charging coil designed to supply power to the internal power supply.”

And the whole idea is brilliant. While AirPods cases have become almost as iconic as the buds themselves, they are small enough to be easy to lose / forget yet big enough to make carrying them in the same pocket as something else inconvenient. The new, flatter magnetic design eliminates both problems allowing you to keep your AirPods and iPhone together while also charging on the move. 

Needless to say, patents never show the final polished design of a product and nor do they guarantee public release. That said, MagSafe AirPods are no brainer and with Apple quickly fleshing out its MagSafe accessories, I’d expect them to arrive sooner rather than later. After all, Christmas is coming. 

Well played Apple. Well played. 

