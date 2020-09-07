Breaking
Home Technology Are Any Stars Visible In The Night Sky Already Dead?
Technology

Are Any Stars Visible In The Night Sky Already Dead?

written by Forbes September 7, 2020
Are Any Stars Visible In The Night Sky Already Dead?

When we look out across the Universe, we’re also peering back in time.

Light only travels at a finite speed across the vastness of space.

The light arriving now already completed a multi-light-year journey.

Meanwhile, every star only lives for a finite amount of time.

Recommended For You

The shortest-lived stars may live just 1 or 2 million years total, while others survive for billions to trillions of years.

Under ideal conditions on Earth, approximately 9,000 stars possess naked-eye visibilities.

The closest one is Alpha Centauri: 4.3 light-years away.

The farthest is V762 Cassiopeiae, some 16,000 light-years distant.

Overwhelmingly, most stars in existence are the lower-mass, longer-lived stars.

But the brightest ones are the easiest to see: the giants and supergiants.

Giant stars are late-stage stars, destined to die shortly in supernovae or planetary nebulae.

The supergiants are the shortest-lived stars, with total lifetimes under 10 million years.

Some compelling candidates for already dead stars are:

  1. Betelgeuse,
  2. Eta Carinae,
  3. Spica, and
  4. IK Pegasi.

But cumulative odds are slim that even one star has already died: below ~1%.

Every star we can see is almost certainly still alive, dispelling one of astronomy’s most popular myths.

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 12 Design Shock

I Want ‘Super Mario 3D All Stars’ But...

Tech Pros: Ask These 14 Questions To Find...

All You Need To Know About The Microsoft...

Four Tips For Hosting The Best Virtual Event...

Symbolism Versus Connectionism In AI: Is There A...

Sennheiser Launches A New Pair Of Premium True...

Catch Some Esports With Your Next Drive-In Movie

These Star Trails From The International Space Station...

U.S. Poised To Hit 6 Million Cases Of...

Apple Loop: New iPhone 12 Leaks, iPad Pro...

Apple iPad 2020: Biggest-Ever Upgrade Suddenly Leaks

Scientists Don’t “Recommend” Disinfectants For Coronavirus

Google Reveals Radical Google Photos Redesign

How DeFi Is Reinventing The World’s Financial System

How Are Digital Twins Used In Practice: 5...

‘Fortnite’ Season 4 V14.00 Unofficial Patch Notes: New...

‘Dota 2’ Update 7.27d Patch Notes Reveal Underlord...

Harman’s New SoundSticks 4 Reviewed… And They’re A...

Debt Collection In The Face Of A Covid-19-Fueled...

Leave a Comment