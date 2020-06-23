Are We In The Mother Of All Bubbles?

This has been a hard year for retirement savers. The National Bureau of Economic Research says the U.S. entered a recession in late February, and some estimates say 2020 will see a six percent contraction in GDP.

But you look at the stock market and see a totally different story. From its mid-February top of 3386, the S&P 500 is down just 8 percent as of this writing. That means it’s at the same level it was at in December of 2019. How is that possible?

Waiting for the Other Shoe to Drop

The Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio that says the price of a stock should be related in some way to the earnings of a company. It has been investors’ yardstick for valuing stocks since the days of Benjamin Graham. When will the market figure out that earnings across the S&P 500 have nosedived in Q1 and Q2?

Maybe it already has. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, at the end of April, just five companies — Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook — were up around 10 percent, but the rest of the S&P 500 stock index was down 13 percent. The outperformance of these companies has masked the real pain in the market, and eventually the macro-headwinds will catch up to them too.

There are other factors sending stock prices higher while a large part of the real economy — like small business bankruptcies and unemployment — continues to hurt. Since the 2008 financial crisis, central banks around the world have taken on massive amounts of debt and flooded the world with cheap money. That move drove down interest rates and created asset bubbles in equities and real estate.

Some market observers also think the COVID-19 pandemic will be substantially resolved by the end of the year, which means the self-imposed crash in economic activity will rebound quickly in a “V-shaped” recovery. The lack of spending that occurred during the global lockdown has a flipside: household savings in the U.S. increased to 33% in April. All that pent-up demand might create an economic boom, if the conditions are right.

The Debt Super-Cycle

The V-shaped recovery is the good shoe we hope will drop. John Mauldin has a more nuanced view.

Right now the economy is still functioning due to the massive fiscal and monetary stimulus dumped on it in March and April. But unless a total cure for COVID-19 comes out next week, it’s unlikely that consumers will come back to restaurants, movie theaters and all the other things we spend money on while being around other people (think: Malls).

What can the government do to keep the knock-on effects of persistent low demand? One option is to continue subsidizing workers whose jobs’ disappeared forever until the economy readjusts itself and creates jobs in new sectors or industries. That’s a lot of government borrowing, however, and it comes on top of an already massive pile of debt created in the wake of the Great Recession.

The result will be an acceleration of the debt supercycle, which is, “the decades-long growth of debt from small and easily-dealt-with levels, to a point where bond markets rebel and the debt has to be restructured or reduced, a program of austerity must be undertaken to bring the debt back to manageable proportions or we face significant inflation which lowers our debt obligation in real dollars, but also decreases the purchasing power of all current savings & income.” None of these options are very desirable, and even worse, we may not get to that point for another decade, making it hard for individuals to plan for it now.

This Time Is Never Different

The argument for a debt supercycle rests on the idea that young, dynamic countries will grow until they get flabby and start to cut corners. Governments will borrow money to paper over their economic stagnation until they have no choice but inflate away their debts, creating asset bubbles and destroying wealth. As Harvard economists Rogart and Reinhart put it in their paper (which later became a best-selling book) “This Time Is Different: A Panoramic View of Eight Centuries of Financial Crises,” this time is never different. Re: 2008 Great Recession they noted “the recent US sub-prime financial crisis is hardly unique. Our data also documents other crises that often accompany default: including inflation, exchange rate crashes, banking crises, and currency debasements.”

But the coronavirus was called “novel” for good reason. Nothing like this has ever happened before in the modern world. Jeremy Grantham, an asset manager with decades of experience and $60 billion assets under management, thinks this might be one of those times when everything is different.

Grantham looks at saving and investing in the truly long-term. How long, for example, can we continue to grow the world economy at even a miserable one percent? Not as long as you think. If the Ancient Egyptians had grown their population at one percent for 3,000 years there would be more Egyptians now than could fit on Earth and Mars as well.

This perspective leads him to think the way we’ve done things for at least 150 years will have to radically change in the next 150 years. New technologies won’t be created around resource extraction, they’ll be created around repairing the damage the first industrial revolution did to the planet. Carbon capture, renewable energy and re-wilding nature will be the growth areas of the future — assuming our COVID-19 experience is enough of a wake-up call.

What Can a Rational Investor Do to Hedge Themselves?

Anyone who is trying to save and invest money in this environment has to approach the world with eyes wide open. The risks are big: decades of economic stagnation on one hand, and hyperinflation on the other. But the opportunities are also big.

The first step is to create a plan that takes into account many different scenarios, and then check in on those plans as new information becomes available. Investors need to keep plans B and C ready if things appear to be going sideways.

The second step is to stay diversified and disciplined. Diversification can mean investing in Green Tech and assets as diverse as annuities, bonds, precious metals, crypto currencies and real estate. Being disciplined means not chasing after hot returns or liquidating your investments during periods of market panic.

Finally, investors, savers and all humans need to accept the responsibility of acting for a better future. The era of “set it and forget it” is over.

