Arizona State’s Spencer Torkelson Likely First Pick In Shortened MLB Draft

Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson during an NCAA college baseball game against Notre … [+] Dame, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Perhaps it should be called the mini draft.

The truncated version of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft will be held Wednesday and Thursday. The event will consist of just five rounds, down from the usual 40.

The Detroit Tigers hold the first selection.

MLB asked the Major League Baseball Players Association to agree to a much shorter draft in March after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring training and caused a delay to the start of the season that continues.

MLB’s reasoning was that a shorter draft would save teams money by reducing the amount of signing bonuses paid to players. Commissioner Rob Manfred has said MLB stands to lose $4 billion this season if no games are played.

The pandemic also brought an early end to the college and high school baseball seasons. Thus, scouts did not get much of a look at many players this spring and are relying more on reports from past seasons.

Nevertheless, a consensus of the top players has emerged. Here is a look at five:

SPENCER TORKELSON, ARIZONA STATE

No college first baseman has been selected first overall since the draft was instituted in 1965. Torkelson figures to change that as he seems certain to be the Tigers’ choice.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-handed hitter made an immediate impact as a freshman with the Sun Devils in 2017 when he hit 25 home runs. Torkleson went deep 54 times during his two-plus years in Tempe and almost certainly would have broken Bob Horner’s school record if this season had not been cut short.

Torkelson, 20, has the power to the hit the ball out of the park to all fields. He couples that with outstanding plate discipline, which makes him a darling of both scouts and statistical analysts.

Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin (16) stomps on home plate after hitting a two-run home run against … [+] Louisville in the seventh inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

AUSTIN MARTIN, VANDERBILT

Martin did not get much of an opportunity to build on his outstanding sophomore season of 2019. The outfielder hit .392/.486/.604, was a first-team All-America and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which goes to nation’s top collegiate player.

A right-handed batter who stands 6-0, 170, Martin showed increased power in ’19 as he homered eight times after connecting only once as a freshman.

Martin puts the bat on the ball consistently but also draws plenty of walks. If the power continues to manifest itself, the 21-year-old will have the look of a perennial All-Star.

Texas A&M’s Asa Lacy leaves the mound against Miami (Oh) during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, … [+] Feb. 14, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

ASA LACY, TEXAS A&M

The left-hander has arguably the best overall arsenal of any pitcher eligible for the draft. His fastball sits at 92-94 mph and reaches 98 on occasion.

However, Lacy is more than just a hard thrower. He ties hitters in knots with his sharp slider, throws an above-average changeup and has a hard curveball that continues to improve.

Lacy had the opportunity to make four starts before the 2020 season ended and wowed scouts during that short sample size. The 21-year-old has an ideal pitcher’s body at 6-4, 215.

EMERSON HANCOCK, GEORGIA

Like Lacy, Hancock is 6-4, 215 and 21. Some scouts believe Hancock is Lacy’s equal or maybe a tad better with the separator being Lacy is a lefty and Hancock throws right-handed.

Hancock had a dominant sophomore season in 2019 when he posted a 1.99 ERA. He also allowed zero or one run in nine of his 14 starts that year.

Noted for his outstanding control – he walked just 1.79 batters per nine innings last spring – Hancock’s heater is routinely clocked from 93-97 mph. He also has a good slider and a tumbling changeup that fools even advanced college hitters.

NICK GONZALEZ, NEW MEXICO STATE

Gonzalez went from walking on at New Mexico State, a mid-major school, two years ago to being one of the top players in the draft. The middle infielder led the nation with a .432 batting average in 2019 and had a .532 on-base percentage and .773 slugging percentage.

This spring, the 5-10, 190 right-handed hitter belted 12 home runs in just 82 plate appearances before the season was halted. High altitude and weaker competition played into that statistic but there is no denying his power potential.

Gonzalez, 21, gets high marks for his baseball aptitude and work ethic. Simply put, he is a self-made high pick.

