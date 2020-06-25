As The World Is Hurting, BTS Is Helping In Perhaps The Most Vital Way—With Money

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: BTS performs during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan … [+] Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The past few months have been a truly trying time all around the world, and particularly in America, where there isn’t just one crisis, but several overlapping. In addition to whole industries being upended, tens of millions losing their jobs and well over 100,000 people passing away due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movement to reform policing in the U.S. is now in full swing following several killings by officers. People in the nation are suffering, and many celebrities have stepped up to help in whatever way they can.

While there has been no shortage of at-home performances, fundraisers and campaigns aimed at bringing awareness to important issues, what so many people need more than anything right now is money, which can go toward paying for things like rent, food, bail and even hospital bills.

It has been inspiring to see so many well-known actors and musicians rising to the occasion to donate their time and talents, but one of the biggest acts on the planet has chosen to focus their charitable efforts where others haven’t by opening their wallets more than once for some truly worthy causes.

BTS has now made not one, but two donations of $1 million each to non-profits working hard to address some of the most urgent problems of the day. Earlier this month, the South Korean septet doled out the seven-figure sum to Black Lives Matter, which has once again been thrust into the spotlight as it works to protect Black Americans from police brutality, among other things.

Amazingly, just a day or so later, the seven-member vocal group’s massive fan base, known collectively as ARMYs, worked together to raise money for the same organization. In only about 24 hours, tens of thousands of listeners raised more than $1 million as well, with all the funds going to Black Lives Matter.

Earlier this week, BTS took charge once more by donating another $1 million to Crew Nation, a Live Nation-founded fund that aims to help those who work in the live music space, which, at the moment, is practically non-existent.

$2 million in the span of less than a month is an eye-popping sum to give away, and it shows that BTS is happy to quietly do what they can to help as many people as possible. As many other celebrities tweet support, match small one-off donations or lend their time to perform or speak up on issues, there have been calls from countless onlookers on social media who beg the super-rich performers to not only use their voices, but share the wealth.

Many actors, producers, directors, writers and musicians who have made it big are in a position to make a huge financial impact, but some have fallen short. Perhaps they should begin following in BTS’s footsteps by speaking with their wallets as well as with their voices.

Now, this is not to say that BTS has not been helpful in any way other than with the money they’ve made over the years, but the fact that they aren’t afraid to give away millions when the need is there is admirable, and hopefully they begin a trend that many others join in on.

