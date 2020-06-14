Ascot Races Makes History As The Event Takes Place Behind Closed Doors

Now the sports world is slowly waking up as the world gets a better handle on the Covid-19 pandemic, reports say that horse racing has been relatively unaffected. Royal Ascot makes no exception, and promises to entertain the entire family in the comfort of their homes for the first time in its history.

Has Horseracing Been Affected By The Coronavirus Pandemic?

The response to Coronavirus has been beneficial to horse racing in that you don’t need very many people to operate a racetrack without spectators. Tracks are open and you can still bet on races online. 90% of the handle (the betting pool) worldwide already comes from off-track wagering anyway. Mark Midland

There has been a rise in wagers due to the dwindling sports betting options.

In these uncertain times, sports and gambling lovers have been a little stifled, and a big proportion have turned to horseracing.

It appears that Coronavirus does not affect horses, and seeing as the animal is the main athlete, horseracing has managed to continue during the pandemic.

According to Mark Midland, the industry has not seen much residual impact on the stud fees and auction prices for horses which is good news.

Ascot Races From Home

For the first time in the event’s 250+ year history, Royal Ascot 2020 (Tuesday 16th to Saturday 20th June 2020) will take place behind closed doors. Royal Ascot Official Site

Despite the event taking place behind closed doors, the organisers at Royal Ascot Racecourse have promised what looks to be a spectacular week.

Aside from watching and betting on the thrilling races, you can enjoy expert hat making and gardening advice, recipe inspiration, coffee masterclasses and competitions.

Royal Ascot have considered their spectator’s situation during the Covid-19 pandemic, and have even included free printable colouring packs, workbooks and quizzes for excited kids.

You can even nominate someone to receive a video call from a racing legend during Ascot race week.

When Is Ascot Races And How Can I Watch?

The event takes place daily from Tuesday 16th June through to Saturday 20th June.

Royal Ascot At Home, as the horseracing event has historically been named, is available on the following channels:

ITV Racing

Sky Sports Racing

ITV1 (from race 2 onwards)

NBC

Channel 7

Racing.com

You can also tune into Royal Ascot Live Streams.

Tune in between 1.15pm (12.40pm on Saturday 20th) and 4.40pm GMT.

Ascot 2020 Race Times

Ascot Races kick off at 1.15pm sharp, and takes the following pattern on Tuesday 16th June, Wednesday 17th June, Thursday 18th June and Friday 19th June:

Race 1: 1.15pm

Race 2: 1.50pm

Race 3: 2.25pm

Race 4: 3.00pm

Race 5: 3.35pm

Race 6: 4.10pm

Race 7: 4.40pm

Saturday 20th June gets underway a little earlier, boasting an extra race:

Race 1: 12.40pm

Race 2: 1.15pm

Race 3: 1.50pm

Race 4: 2.25pm

Race 5: 3.00pm

Race 6: 3.35pm

Race 7: 4.10pm

Race 8: 4.40pm

Where Can I place Bets?

There are a host of options for placing bets on Ascot Races including Racingtips.com and Ascot’s official site.

If you’re looking for Royal Ascot free bets, Racingtips.com has a whole host of daily options and some brilliant tips.

It always pays to spend some time before placing your bets doing your research on the horses, whilst remembering to be gamble aware during the event.

Now all’s left is to tune in and enjoy the races from the comfort of your own home, or perhaps throw an Ascot races party to go down in history!