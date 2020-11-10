Asia’s 2020 Heroes Of Philanthropy: Paving The Way

For our 14th annual philanthropy roundup, we sifted through dozens of candidates to compile a list of 15 altruists committed to issues facing the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the biggest donors this year were tied to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several were prompted to build hospitals, provide protective equipment or fund medical research. Hong Kong’s Li Ka-shing, for example, channeled HK$250 million ($32 million) into various forms of aid through his foundation, including HK$100 million to communities in Wuhan—the epicenter of the outbreak in China. Fast Retailing chief Tadashi Yanai gave ¥11.2 billion ($105 million) to two universities in Japan, most of which will be used to facilitate research on diseases and to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.

But pandemic relief wasn’t the only focus this year. Other honorees dedicated themselves to causes such as the arts and education. Vietnam’s richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong, donated $77 million alongside his charity to fund Covid-19 relief, as well as educational scholarships and healthcare programs around his country.

This year’s list, which isn’t ranked, encompasses entrepreneurs committed to causes in the Asia-Pacific region. Our goal is to capture individual philanthropists who are donating from their personal fortunes. Thus the list doesn’t include donations made by companies of Asia’s richest tycoons (unless the giving was made through a privately held company in which they are the majority owners). As in previous years, we don’t include fundraisers or heads of nonprofits, though they play a critical role. Forbes Asia narrows in on the names with the financial capital to put their stamp on issues of importance.

By Grace Chung

With reporting by: Jane Ho, John Kang, Naazneen Karmali, Lan Anh Nguyen, Jihyun Park, James Simms, Yue Wang and Jennifer Wells.

Pham Nhat Vuong founded the Kind Heart Foundation in 2006, which gave away $77 million in the first nine months of the year. The funds were directed largely to helping needy people in Vietnam and included scholarships for underprivileged children and free healthcare for those unable to afford it. The foundation also built homes, health centers, libraries and infrastructure for low-income communities, and provided natural-disaster relief. Separately, his Vingroup spent $55 million on various Covid-19 causes, such as providing ventilators and other equipment to healthcare organizations. Vietnam’s richest man founded and is majority owner of the diversified Vingroup, which focuses on automaking, property and technology.

In June, Bhasin joined LivingMyPromise, an Indian group now numbering 94 members, who must pledge to donate at least 50% of their wealth to charity. Bhasin was partly motivated by the plight of India’s migrant workers losing their jobs in the pandemic. “In a country like India, with its stark disparities, it’s incongruous if wealthy people don’t give back,” he says. In the past year, he’s donated $2 million to recipients such as engineering and tech-focused Plaksha University in north India and to Medeor, a hospital in Gurgaon, to treat Covid-19 patients. A former GE executive, Bhasin pioneered outsourcing to India by establishing GE Capital’s back-office operations near Delhi in 1996. The NYSE-listing in 2007 of that unit, which was spun off from GE Capital and renamed Genpact, gave him a windfall. Bhasin has earmarked upwards of $25 million for charity.

The property tycoons and brothers have made pandemic-focused needs a top priority for their family foundation this year. Their Hong Kong-based Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation contributed 50 million yuan ($7.4 million) in March to Tsinghua University in Beijing to support Covid-19 research; other donations included 7 million masks, 60,000 meals, 4,200 care packs to elderly home workers, 20 ventilators and two mask-making machines in Hong Kong, Singapore and elsewhere. Their foundation has donated more than HK$2 billion ($258 million) over the past decade for arts, community and education initiatives, such as scholarships for 3,000 secondary and university students in China and Hong Kong.

The mall magnate and his wife have donated A$250 million ($176 million) to Gandel Philanthropy since its launch in 1978. In the last year, the foundation has provided A$2.3 million in emergency relief for two of Australia’s crises, the summer’s bushfires and Covid-19. Gandel Philanthropy has distributed more than A$100 million in grants at home and overseas to support the arts, education, and health and medical research. Its largest single donation to date was A$10 million in 2017 to establish a new wing at Melbourne’s Cabrini hospital that includes a radiotherapy center and acute geriatric, cardiac services and oncology units.

Li donated $28 million in January to help combat Covid-19 through his Zhejiang Li Shufu Charity Foundation, which he established in 2006 for a range of causes, including education, disaster relief and medical aid. According to Geely, the foundation had as of May (the latest tally available) spent more than $14 million providing medical supplies such as masks and ventilators to 14 countries including the Philippines, Sweden and the U.K. The foundation’s other charitable activities include a $146,600 donation in 2019 to support medical education at Zhejiang University, and a $730,000 donation last year to his alma mater Yanshan University in Hebei Province.

In August, Huh launched the Huh Ji-young scholarship foundation, naming it after his daughter, who died this year at the age of 40. To establish the foundation, the head of the oil refiner donated 60,000 GS Holdings shares (worth 2.15 billion won or $1.9 million)—most of which were inherited from his daughter. Huh’s previous philanthropy includes 33 billion won in stock and cash to the Donghaeng Welfare Foundation, which he runs with his family as its president. Donghaeng supports children from low-income households and needy multicultural families. He has also served as president of the Community Chest of Korea, one of the country’s largest nonprofits. Huh joined GS Caltex in 1973 and is part of the Huh family that cofounded and now controls the GS group, a major chaebol.

The cofounder of Asia’s beauty retail giant Sa Sa has given away over HK$70 million ($9 million) to various charitable causes, with HK$47 million going to Po Leung Kuk, which was founded during the 19th century as the Society for the Protection of Women and Children. Today the organization, which Kwok chaired from 2016 to 2017, is committed to a range of causes: cultural, educational, elderly care, healthcare and social services. As part of the HK$70 million, Kwok last year donated HK$1.5 million to organizations supporting nature conservancy, vision care, and the Hong Kong Girl Guides Association. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, she has also made personal donations of protective equipment to the elderly and disabled in Hong Kong. In 2010 Kwok donated HK$20 million to Hong Kong’s Lingnan University, where her husband earned his doctorate, establishing the Simon and Eleanor Kwok building for additional teaching facilities. From 2013 to 2014, the couple gave HK$5 million to the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology for the advancement of biomedical devices for stroke patients.

The head of one of the country’s largest developers gifted more than 2 hectares of land to Manila’s Saint Jude Catholic School last year and finalized the donation of 5 hectares to the University of the Philippines, Villar’s alma mater, for an innovation campus. The two parcels have a combined value of 8 billion pesos ($165 million). He also contributed to new facilities at four Philippine schools. Villar, who grew up poor, credits education for shaping his character. “Education can uplift our people from poverty. It can provide dignity and jobs,” he said in an email. Smaller donations have gone to churches, poverty alleviation and the fight against Covid-19, which included protective equipment and converting buildings into quarantine facilities.

In November 2019, Lin pledged NT$150 million ($5.2 million) of his personal wealth over the next five years to his alma mater, the National Chiao Tung University. The donation—$1.04 million each year—will be used to bring internationally renowned experts in artificial intelligence to give lectures at the university. Lin has been heading original design manufacturer Wistron since it spun off from Taiwan’s electronics giant Acer in 2001. He also chairs the Wistron Foundation, set up in 2010 by the company to promote environmental sustainability.

The chairman of one of China’s largest medical device makers gave 107 million yuan ($16 million) in June to his alma mater, the University of Science and Technology of China. It was the largest personal donation received by the university in its more than 60-year history. The funds will be used to establish the Li Xiting Foundation for talent recruitment and development. Li had previously contributed nearly $4.5 million to the university, some of which was spent on medical equipment at its affiliated hospitals. He also gifted the university with 120 automated external defibrillators in 2016, making it the first in China to have these machines.

The billionaire’s R. Jhunjhunwala Foundation backs causes such as education and healthcare. He has donated half of the $7.5 million he pledged for a new eye hospital near Mumbai, which will offer the underprivileged free cataract surgeries and is slated to open next year. He has also committed $17 million to Ashoka University by 2022 and has given away a third of that. The billionaire donates $1 million annually to the Agastya International Foundation, which provides science education to the rural poor. In 2011, Jhunjhunwala said he would donate 25% of his fortune upon turning 60 in 2020 (his net worth is now $2.7 billion). The pandemic delayed that, he says. “When I became a billionaire in 2008, [my father] wasn’t interested in my net worth but in how much I was going to give away,” he says. He aims to donate $750 million within his lifetime.

The retail billionaire gave away $9.5 million this year to help fund a study on how universal basic income might improve society. Tapping into 1,000 of Maezawa’s 11 million social media followers, who received the funds, as well as other participants, two academics surveyed more than 79,000 participants. Of the total, about 90% said that additional cash was “necessary” during a pandemic. Another 45% said that, if they had received as little as $9,500, they would be encouraged to challenge themselves with endeavors such as starting a business or advancing their education.

